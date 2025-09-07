Sorry, purists: The Coachella-Fication of the US Open is here to stay | Our open tennis 2025

OneVery Augustus the US Open rolls in Queens with its ever -increasing rituals of consumption. Fans not only buy it, they carry it out: the $ 23 Honey Deuce Hold Aloft for Instagram, the $ 40 lobster roll posted before the first serve, the $ 100 chicken chicken nuggets that have been purchased as much for the flex as the taste. Tennis has never been the cheapest day out, but lately the sticker shocked less than the point. The price tags are festival markings, the proof that what was once a tournament with chic accents has turned into a cultural event. In what seems like a remarkably short time, New Yorks Major is less sporty based than an aspirational brand.

The last Grand Slam tournament of the season, which will be concluded on Sunday with a delicious men's final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, has never been completely shaken out of his Tony Roots as part of the social season of New York, but the newest evolution has taken an important sporting event in a festival economy. The sport is still highlight-reel recordings, lung-busting rallies, after-Middernacht thrillers, but the real main table are cocktails priced as small Bond problems, influencer blocks in bakmogs and a dating show filmed courts. The spectacle is not sinners Thunderbolt Serve or Aryna Sabalenkas Power-Baseline Game, but whether Chloe Malle Anna Wintours is plus-One or Kareem Rahma from Subway takes his Courtside Selfie before or after the Honey Deuce runs dry. That Plengoffer, once only a cute theme monade and vodka in a souvenir cup, is mutated in a inflation Fetisjobject with its own merchandline. Entire kiosks now sell honeyduction shirts and truck drivers in pastel colors, so that you can broadcast your melon-ball loyalty long after the heavily fought hangover fades. It is less a drink than a franchise, an alcoholic funko pop, the proof that you did not just attend the opening: you have consumed, posted, stackedWore it and recycled it in personal branding.

The honeyduce, once only a cute theme -cocktail in a souvenir cup, is mutated in a fetisjobject with its own merchandsline. A record -breaking 556,782 of them was sold last year US Open, according to the USTA. Photographer: Histka Samant/Getty images

The Open, known as the American National Championships until 1968, has been staged every year since 1881, but its determining function has been in the past decade exhausted: Temporary, spatial, financial and, increasingly, attention-economic. From this year on, the tournament expanded its footprint by starting on a Sunday instead of Monday, stretching the long-known 14-day size in 15, or effectively 20 if you count Controversial, purist-rangling mixed doubles event The week before. It is no longer just two weeks at the end of August and September a tight labor day, but a stay in the almost month in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, calibrated to not only recommend your time and money, but also your feed. The Prices Fund for this year climbed to an eye-watery $ 90 million (66.6 million), the highest bag with one events in tennis history and a leap of 20% from 2024. On the ground, the tennis associated with the United States Maximalist is Recent three -year transformation that the square base of the property has expanded). A player performance center of $ 250 million goes up next to it, equipped to accommodate 2,800 athletes and entourages, all part of the global weapon race in sports infrastructure. Meeting the luxury standard of Wimbledon is no longer enough; The pressure now also keeps track of Indian Wells and Madrid.

And in the contemporary climate, the most important currency is attention. Once the US Open was in the collective imagination for two weeks; Now it seeps in August and September, stuck by the USTAS Celebrity program, influencer activations and, yes, the new internal dating show. Game, set, matchmaker eight pairs on the first dates filmed around the site is an explicit attempt to hijack the Love Island economy and make it tennis on YouTube. It can scandalize traditionalists, but it is entirely of a piece with a tournament that now produces so much reality TV if the real reality does.

Amanda Wight, the USTAS director of International Strategy, Marketing and Celebrity Management, has become the impresario of this circuit. A Soft-Focus New York Times Profile Detailed on Thursday how she grew up in a small fishing village in South Australia, but now knows exactly when Gigi Hadids SUV goes to the president gate, a colored band slides on her wrist and escorts her past the Falanx of Photogs on the Blue Carpet. In another life she can put together a DJ -Line -Up in the desert; Now she is the booking of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney in Ashe and ensuring that Coco Gauffs Selfie with Simone Biles finds his way to Instagram. Celebrities do not just pass. They are recruited, recorded and followed as assets in a derivative portfolio. The USTA calls in consultants to measure the engagement value of each famous face: how many messages, how many tags, how many millions press. Those figures determine whether you will receive a different invitation. The Open has built up its own influencer exchange and Futures contracts trade on Queen Latifahs Instagram story. If you are wondering why your feeds have become bad with selfies that are broken in Ashe, often with a mandatory postscript such as thanks @Americanexpress or JPMorgan Chase of Emirates or any makeup brand, it is not an accident. From F1 paddocks to NBA -Voorste Rijen, Modern Sports All Court Star Power. But in New York, the Open has made something of it in the vicinity of an art form. Sometimes it feels less like a stop on the tennis tour than an aperitif to fashion week. The stands double as a runway, the sponsor fits like showrooms.

The US Open surpassed a million attendees for the first time in 2024. Photo: Al Bello/Getty images

Brands have always mought to tennis, but now they have colonized every room over the site. Rolex maintains his discreet, air-conditioned sanctuary where you can hear Novak Djokovic mumbling for yourself while you politely cut carrot cake with chocolate tennis balls. It feels like a vigilance in Geneva, disguised as a tennis match, a cool temple of precision where the $ 300,000 daytona on a collector's poles matters as much as the score. Only a few sections removed, Graza Olive Oil Commanders a matrix of lower box seats full of digital makers, influencers and fashion -tiktokers. If Rolex Haute is couture, Graza is Streetwear and both are stitched in the US open cultural material. The services levels for the VIP and VVIP sets in Ashe have always caught my attention since my first year about the open in 2008, there are always different restaurants and hospitality experiences that are exclusively available for the different levels of premium ticket holders, but the current setup has scaled it to a completely new late capitalist level.

From the perspective of the work studies, the Irony Stark is: Ball Kids sweat through 10-hour services, concession workers who are priced as good food, facility staff who removes waste and the recharging of bathrooms, providers who scan QR codes to keep the economy sliding through their vuwooms and after their velvet-ropp-ropp-ropp-roping-rights can be able to go after their velvet-ropp-right-ropp-vel-ropp-vel-ropp-vel-roppy pawvity Candidates. The festival economy, whether in Coachellas Desert or Flushing Meadows Heat, runs on the underpaid many who serve the overexposed couple. Still sociologically it is more complicated. The Open has long been proud of and has been marketed when the people are slam: not 7 metro rides, raw night sessions that go after 2 a.m., the roar of Ashe Echo from Roosevelt Avenue when a competition goes into a fifth set. That energy is still real and tangible, but it is increasingly filtered by the performance of the fan and the continuous din of conversation during competitions, especially within the most important two stadiums. Attending is no longer just to look; It's about seeing it. For a growing subset from fans, this means opening in content. Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle, dubbed time If the most famous woman in Herentennis has argued that Fangirls is driving the memes and the merchers. Tommy Pauls Verstroopde, the founder of Dairy Boy Paige Lorenze, folds the action in her lifestyle vlogs. They are not only spectators, but also producers, who treat Ashe as both stadium and studio.

What was once a Grand Slam with chic accents has turned into a cultural event. Photo: Timothy a Clary/AFP/Getty images

Media theory would call this the triumph of the attention economy. What the USTA and his sponsors have achieved is a transformation of a two -week tournament in an endless sliding feed. The result is a hybrid of competition and content, where the cutaways Kevin Hart attacked from a suite or the Kylie Jenner-Timothe Chalamet hard launch are just as important as the next breaking point. Everything that is popular is corporatized, such as Chris Black, the podcaster and atmospheric adviser, says. The open is no different.

And yet the fans seem to love it. The turnout was a million for the first time last year. Every person you follow on Instagram or Tiktok seems to be there. For all complaints about how grounds pass to cost $ 60 (not so long ago), or how tickets are immediately transferred to the resale market and never gets the cash register on the nominal value (unconfirmed but probably true), and broader concerns about how the regular fan is priced, the Onomfeide factory is probably priced. We normies complain about the zoo of the influencer and then tap the highlights of his highlights. It is the same contrast that Coachella keeps over and has been having art basel within an inch of his life. In that sense, the open is both the pioneer and the Windsock: the tone that sets the tone for how sport can be rejected as a culture, while it also reflects the social economy in which we already live.

That's how it is bad? From one perspective, yes: the commodification of everything, from caviar-poultry poultry to combination of celebrities, can be seen as coarse or even obscene. But from someone else it is just the way we live now. Tennis is not immune for the elementary logic of virality, and if the price of cultural relevance is a cocktail of $ 23, a marked hoodie, a dating show on YouTube and a 20-day schedule, that can be the collateral of a deal that has been entered into a long time ago. The ball still plays in the game, but somewhere between Queens and Indio the US Open has become its own festival: less about Forehand and Backhands than about selfies, sponsorship and wild growth.