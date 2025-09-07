A VNR with Hockeyoo, Grace Stewart after today's game Can be found here.

The Hockeyroos will have to wait until the beginning of next year to look for qualification for the FIH World Cup 2026 after beating New Zealand in a difficult penalty shootout game, 1-1 (3-5) in the Oceania Cup.

Two proud hockey countries went to Tetotoe over three moving competitions, in which Nieuw -Zeeland eventually lifted the Oceania Cup in Darwin and book their direct access to the World Cup of next year.

In the decision -maker, the Hockeyroos – beautifully in their Oker First Nations strip – first just before half -time when Morgan Mathison, in her 17th cap, hit her first international goal of a Pinpoint Kaitlin Nobbs feed feed. It closed a dominant second quarter under the leadership of Captain Grace Stewart and goalkeeper Aleisha Power.

But the black sticks, behind the excellent Grace O'hanlon, refused to surrender. Hannah Gravenall's agile fourth cortgage from their seventh penalty corner brought the scores to 11 levels and sent the series to a shootout.

There, NZ captain Olivia Shannon converted twice out of the penalty spot – opening the score and sealing the victory – while her teammates were flawless in a 35 -triumph. The result guarantees the location of New Zealand in the World Cup and will place Australia in a qualifying tournament with Highstakes early next year.

Hockeyoo, Grace Stewart said the team was disappointed, knowing that they can be better.

“It is disappointing because we did what we wanted to do today, we stated it to them and created opportunities, but we just didn't set them up. I think we should go back to Perth, get better and build on those connections to score,” said Stewart.

“We knew that they were coming (New -Zeeland) would be a fierce opponent. They stuck to what they wanted to do, they love a counter (attack) and they took their chances when they had them.

“We threw it to them, they were just very solid in defense. We had a few variations that pay off his fruits, but the credit for them, they ran really good lines and were really strong.

“Although it is disappointing, we will not go there immediately (to the World Cup), we will leave the roundabout – getting more international games under our belt with a new young team is a great opportunity for us.”

Fine margins

Australia earned 20 penalty corners in the series, and the last competition saw their statistics leaf a sharper circle entries, smart diversions and a license to shoot early. Nevertheless, the last touch was elusive for avoiding Black Stick, the goal of O'Hanlon who landed her second player of the match recognition for the series – an expensive gap in a match of fine margins.

Courage

Defensive fine Hoekloop is an art form and when protecting a 1-0 advantage, the Hockeyroos confronted twice with persistent New Zealand pressure in the form of three consecutive black sticks penalty corners. On both occasions Grace Stewart and Karri Somerville closed the door and protected the door and protected the goal of Power with the public six attempts. However, the black sticks prevented with a well -repaired deflection to Gravenall as the only road beyond the defense.

Creative sparks

Mathison's breakthrough was a peak, building a series of remarkable individual performance in the defensive midfield where she looked insured and was able to move forward to a positive effect. After a tournament where various opportunities started, Coach Katrina Powell can visit other options again to find more sparks that can get on fire, while firstchoice -keeper Jocelyn Bartram continues to bind back from an injury. A series of head that Hockey Turny One League performances can give this season, can also provide coach Katrina Powell both welcome depth and serious selection decisions prior to the next Hockeyroos qualification event at the beginning of 2026.

