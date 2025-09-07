



The Indian Mens Hockey Team were crowned Asia Cup 2025 Champions after they have defeated the Republic of Korea 4-1 in the final in the Rajgir Sports Complex in Bihar on Sunday. With the victory, India ended their eight years to regain their title and qualified for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in the Netherlands and Belgium. This was Indias fourth Asia -Bekekerhockey win. Their last triumph arrived in Dhaka in 2017. Dilpreet Singh (28 ', 45'), Sukhjeet Singh (1 ') and Amit Rohidas (50') scored the goals for India, while Son Dain (51) only scored South Koreas. India started a solid start with Sukhjeet Singh scoring for the hosts within 30 seconds after the start of the game. It was a good assist from Captain Harmanpreet Singh, who was brilliantly picked up by the attacker and powerfully a Tomahawk along the South Korean keeper Jaehan Kim. There was plenty of action in the opening quarter, with India getting a penalty stroke with about six minutes left for the first Hooter. This was an opportunity created by Maneeep Singh when he took a shot on goal, when a deliberate Stick-Check saw a South Korean defender that they got the stroke. However, the chance begged after Jugraj Singhs Flick was filled away by Jaehan. South Korea saw India slow down in the second quarter. Jugraj also saw a green card, but the young midfielder Rajinder Singh helped India to win their first penalty corner in the 19th minute. However, a good assessment of South Korea meant that India was denied this opportunity. After a short silence in the second quarter with both teams that could not find a substantial attack, Dilpreet Singh broke the stalemate when he struck in the 28th minute. It was a long ball from HarmanPrreet Singh, well received by Sanjay, who loft it to Dilpreet. He took a short moment to position himself well enough to find the gap between the goalkeeper's legs and deserved an 2-0 lead. India changed party after the break and got the ball rolling in the third quarter with only 10 men on the field, because Sanjay was shown a green card for the second Hooter for the second Hooter. Only three minutes in the third quarter India won a penalty corner after a South Korean base in the circle. But the decision to grant India a penalty corner was destroyed by the referee on the field after the maneep's tibia first hit the ball before he found the South Korean foot. A few chances were created in the following minutes when the forward line of India took turns taking turns the South Korean circle, but a breakthrough only came in the 45th minute and again, it was Dilpreet who hit a good cause. It was Harmanpreet Singh, who was again the playmaker with a smart pass in the center of the goal, and Raj Kumar Pal succeeded in a shot before Dilpreet finally hit it. Dilpreet remained the cynosure of India's attack in the last quarter when he created a penalty corner, which was converted by Amit Rohidas. At the start of the fourth quarter, South Korea converted a goal after a good variation in a penalty corner. Yang jihun fake the film and played it back to the injector Lee Jungjun, who eventually gave it to Son Dain to score. However, his goal did not do much to change the outcome of the match, because India won the last comfortably to become four -time Asian hockey Champions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.olympics.com/en/news/asia-cup-2025-hockey-india-vs-south-korea-final-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

