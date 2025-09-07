



Southampton, England (AP) England won on Sunday with the biggest victory margin in one-day international cricket and defeated South Africa with 342 points. Pacer Jofra Archer took four Wickets and England recovered some pride to deny South Africa a series of Sweep in the third and last ODI. Settlingly after losing the pitch, England scored 414-5 in 50 overs in Southamptons Rose Bowl with centuries of Joe Root (100) and the 21-year-old Jacob Bethell (110). Jos Butler did not stand out a 32-ball 62. Opener Jamie Smith also hit 62 in 48 deliveries. In the answer, South Africa 72 was rejected in 20.5 overs after he was reduced to 24-6 at some point. Temba Bavuma was injured during the field and did not batte. Archer took four wickets for only five points in his first five overs and ended with figures of 4-18 in nine overs. India held the earlier winning margin record of 317 runs against Sri Lanka in 2023. Dozens of teams have won with the maximum number of wickets (10), but this is the highest winning margin per runs. South Africa won the series 2-1. It had already granted the series with a game to save on Thursday after a five-run victory in the second game. England was on its way to 131 on his way to Losing the first match by seven wickets In Headingley. A T20 series of three games between the two teams starts on Wednesday in Cardiff. AP Cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcasted, rewritten or re -distributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.winchesterstar.com/associated_press/national_sports/england-beats-south-africa-by-record-342-run-margin-in-3rd-cricket-odi/article_56168f1e-6687-5adb-b0c2-6ba8cee5e8ba.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos