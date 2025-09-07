







Next game: New Haven 13-8/2025 | 19:00 September 13 (Sat) / 19:00 hrs New Haven History Score:Ualbany 32, Delaware State 37 Location: Alumni Stadium in Dover, Delaware Records:Ualbany (0-2, 0-0 CAA) | Delaware State (1-1, 0-0 Big Meac) Short story:The University of Albany Football Team fell on the Delaware State Hornets 37-32 on the road in Dover, Delaware Status Head coach Jared Ambrose : “I felt that we led the ball well if needed, and we have to keep building it. I thought Jack [Shields] played a good game. Statistically, it must look pretty solid, but in general everything still has to be tighter and better. “ How it happened: The great Danes were the first to only struck the second game of the game. Jack Shields found Tavahri Groves Wide open on a 75-meter strike to jump to a 7-0 lead. The score was the first of Groves' collegial career.

The Hornets were able to bind the game with 7:40 in the first to a hurry from Marquis Gillis, with an 80-yard drive closed.

Ualbany pushed the score to 14-7 later in the first when Shields used his attacking line to push the ball over the goal line itself from a garden. The score was the last game of a 75-yard ride with nine games that was emphasized by a long reception of Groves and Big Rushes van Griffin Woodell And Yojo van .

And . A 37-yard hurry from Kaiden Bennett on the following possession of Delaware State Bond De Score, 14-14, with 40 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Hornets had the opportunity to take a 17-14 lead halfway through the second, but a kick of 35 meters from went wide.

The big Danes again pulled the lead with just a minute on the clock in the second half. Shields are widely pronounced Caden Burti On a strike of 35 meters for the 20-14 benefit. The extra point was not good.

On a strike of 35 meters for the 20-14 benefit. The extra point was not good. Bennett of Delaware State registered his second hasty TD of the afternoon early in the third, and ran it from 31 meters on a QB-equal game to give the Hornets their first lead of the game, 21-20.

The defense of the Hornets forced a mess of Uga halfway through the third, in the field of Ualbany Territory. Delaware State has capitalized with a 40-year field goal to take a 24-20 lead.

Line on the six-year line, Sean Weston finds a hole in the middle and in the end zone to make Delaware State forward 31-32

The field marching, Jack Shields threw his third TouchDown pass from the game and hit Carter Moses Behind the end zone on a pass of 17 meters to make it a 27-31 Hornets lead.

threw his third TouchDown pass from the game and hit Behind the end zone on a pass of 17 meters to make it a 27-31 Hornets lead. A crucial bag of Ibrahim Sanogo On a three-and-out Hornets drive led to a failed trick point and turnover on Downs, giving the big Danes the ball on the 12-year line of the Hornets.

On a three-and-out Hornets drive led to a failed trick point and turnover on Downs, giving the big Danes the ball on the 12-year line of the Hornets. With the ball on the six-year line, Shields threw a bullet to Steven Mahar Jr. Making the heavily under pressure catch, to regain the management 32-31 with 4:38 to go in the fourth.

Making the heavily under pressure catch, to regain the management 32-31 with 4:38 to go in the fourth. Bennett recorded his third hasty TD of the game, ran from the 27-Yard line to the Endzone and took over a 37-32 lead with 34 seconds in the game.

With the great Danes who got possession of the 20-Yard line, they could not drive the ball through the field on time before the time passed, giving Delaware State the 37-32 victory. Following: The Great Danes will be in the head against New Haven this Saturday evening in the home opener of the team in Tom & Mary Casey Stadium. Stay up to date with the latest news, highlights and insights about Ualbany Football by following the teamX“InstagramAnd Facebook.

