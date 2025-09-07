President Donald Trump returned to Queens, the town of New York City, where he grew up, for the last Sunday of the US Open – and he received a Bronx cheer from the crowd.

When Trump was briefly shown at the Jumbotrons at Arthur Ashe Stadium during the singing of the American national anthem – with the President in Groet – Fans responded with an audible cascade From angry, as heard on ABC's broadcast. There were also some people present, per tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg. That came before the start of the champion match on the men's side, which has no. 1 Jannik Sinner (Italy) versus no. 2 Carlos Alcaraz (Spain).

ESPN broadcasts the final of the US Open Men at ABC on ABC, who broadcast the reaction of the crowd to Trump. That was after the tennis club of the United States a Memo to media partners who ask to censor “disturbances or reactions” in response to Trump. “We ask all broadcasters to remember from presenting disturbances or reactions in response to the presence of the president in any capacity,” said the USTA in the memo. Trump attends the event as a guest of Rolex, in the private suite of the luxury watchmaker, as reported for the first time by The Bounces Tennis Blog.

The Sinner-Alcaraz competition would start shortly after 2 p.m., but the official starting time was pushed back with half an hour due to traffic delays and extra security research procedures installed with the presence of Trump. The championship match finally started at around 2.48 pm, while the coverage of ESPN showed long rows of people who were still waiting to enter the stadium.

Trump's most recent performance at the US Open was in 2015, when he was a candidate who was still fighting for the Republican nomination for President – and he was booed loudly at the time.

ESPN's exclusive coverage of the US Open Tennis Tournament 2025 ends on Sunday with the men's championship on ABC, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN streaming app. The coverage started at 1 p.m. with an example special on ABC.