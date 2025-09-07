Kohima organizes first name Masters TT Cship





The 1st Navaland Masters Table Tennis Championship, organized under the Aegis of the Masters Table Tennis Association (NMTTA) and Navaland Table Tennis Association (NTTA), closed on 6 September in Kohima. The two-day event saw participation from seven districts and contained 44 experienced players who participated in team and individual categories.

The championship, which marked an important milestone for lace -up sports in the state, was open to players aged 40 and older. The Kohima district won the title in the 40+ men's team category, while Meluri District was the victory in the 50+ men's team department.

Kevithuto Sophie adorned the opening day as a special guest and emphasized the importance of physical fitness and active lifestyle to combat sedentary health problems. Remembering of his own experiences with table tennis in the late 1970s, he encouraged the participants to deal with sport for overall well -being.

On the second day, the Kovi Meyase Honor praised the organizers for the flexible behavior of the tournament and emphasized the role of masters associations in promoting sports in NAALAND. He expressed trust in the natural construction of the regions for physical sports and extended the best wishes for the winners for the upcoming North East Masters Championship in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.

Results:

40+ men's team: Champions-Kohima-a (Vitho Neikha, James Lezietsu, Kevireelie Dzuvichu, Raju Chettri); Lopers -Up-Dimapur-A (Visasier Kevichusa, L. David, Temsumeren); Third Mon (Kethosilie Kaka Belho, A Moa Lemtor, Giitiiyi Vamuzo, Imdongzoba Kichu).

50+ men's team: Champions – Meluri District (Dr. Juthsutho Phoji, Victor Joy Ezung, Samuel Ao);

Runnners follow – moss are the mog, tape, tuli; After the Baske-Acht Ethira, Dalsau, Lague.

40+ Men's Singles: Champions-Kevireelie Dzuvichu, second place visas Kevichusa and Third L. Talichuba Sangtam.

50+ Men's Singles: Champions-Vikuo Metha, second place Dr. Juthsutho Phoji and Third Nitsilie Meru.

60+ singles: Champions – Jamir's Moon, er Runners. Vikheto Shohe and third Dr. Pateninos straight.

Ladies singles (40+ & 50+ combined): Champions-satemmongla Yaden, number two MarySheli Zhimo and Third Licumlo.

40+Mens Doubles: Champions – Visasier Kevichusa and L. David; Runner-up-dr. Juthsutho Phoji and Victor Joy Ezung, Third-Bendang Longkumer and L. Talichuba Sangtam.

50+Mens Doubles: Champions-James Liezietsu and Vincent Belho, Second-Dr. Juthsutho Phoji and Victor Joy Ezung, Third-Vikuo Metha and Kezhaletuo Angami.

