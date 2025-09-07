Jacob Bethell struck a first professional hundred before Jofra Archer shred the top order of South Africa, while England achieved the biggest victory by runs in one-day international history of men and a defeat of 3-0 series.

South Africa was torpedoed in 20.5 overs who chased a gigantic 415 in Southampton while England triumphed with 342 runs to darken the 317-run India in 2023.

Bethell (110 out of 82 balls) reached three digits of 76 deliveries and shared an 182-run stand with Joe Root (100 off 96) for the third Wicket of England in an innings of 414-5-Jos Butler (62No from 32) and Jamie Smith (62 off 48) also in the Utilita.

Score Summary – England defeated South Africa with 342 runs England 414-5 of 50 overs: Jacob Bethell (110 out of 82 balls), Joe Root (100 off 96), Jos Butler (62no from 32), Jamie Smith (62 from 48); Keshav Maharaj (2-61) South Africa 72 All Out in 20.5 Overs: Jofra Archer (4-18); Adil Rashid (3–13), Brydon Carse (2-33); Corbin Bosch (20), Keshav Maharaj (17)

The best pieces of Bethell's Century in Southampton, with 13 four and three sixes



England only required nine wickets with visiting Temba Bavuma (Kalf) not a battle and Adil Rashid (3-13) took the last scalp of top scorer Corbin Bosch (20) after Archer's brilliance with the new ball.

South Africa plummeted to 24-6 within 10 overs with Archer (4-18) responsible for four of those wickets during a sparkling, fast spell, starting when he took on Aiden Markram (0) second ball.

Jofra Archer took four wickets in a sensational first saying when he helped England to reduce their opponents to 24-6 in a chase of 415



The line of Archer was flawless when Ryan Rickelton (1) aimed behind him, while the England quickly surprised Matthew Breetzke (4) with a bouncer to ensure that the Proteas batter would not hunt any sixth consecutive fifty-plus score in the size.

Tristan Stubbs (10) was the next victim of Archer, in the final of the PowerPlay, when he chose second slip, while Brydon Carse (2-33) Wianan Mulder (0) and Dewald Brevis (6) banished in a remarkable passage of Games in Hampshire.

Adil Rashid fired Corbin Bosch to appreciate England's poldering victory in the Utilita Bowl with South Africa, rolled in 20.5 overs.



Home -fans will simply ask themselves where this full performance was earlier in the series after the hosts were trounded by seven wickets in the opening match in Leeds – extended for 131 – and then with five points in the second at Lords.

Milestone Day for talented Bethell

A wicket looked like falling every time Archer has the ball in his hand while the fast bowler got some of the heads of teammate Bethell, whose first ton was great to watch – it contained 13 four and three sixes – and underlined why England followed him quickly.

The left-handed road to the fold at nr. 4 the same place from where he had cracked a 28-ball fifty in the second ODI in London on Thursday with the score on 117-2 in the 17th after Smith South Africa Spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Bethell completed a century of 76 balls with a border before he removed his helmet and hit the moment



Smith was previously at 23 cases when Breetzke was a Sitter in the blankets and Bethell was also the beneficiary of a grass catch on 44 – Nandre Burger de perpetrator halfway – during an unusually sloppy effort of the tourists, one in which they gave 27 extras, 19 of them.

Bethell admitted for the game that he probably didn't play enough cricket this summer, but looked in a huge Nick while he pulled, drove, flashed and moved his way to a ton, while there was also a beautiful late pound for four to four.

Bethell spoke before he does not play enough cricket this summer and how representing England is a 'dream come true'



The innings of the young person finally ended when he walked and stood past a delivery by Maharaj, but he left for the ovation, just like Root, who completed a 19th ODI hundred and 58th in all international cricket with a typically composed knock.

Once the carrot was discussed by replacement fellow player Kwena Maphaka – The Catcher On In Place of the Stricken Bavuma – Buttler and Will Jacks (19No) hit 43 of the last 19 balls when England passed 400 against the Proteas for the first time.

Joe Root's 19th Odi Hundred was also his 58th in all international cricket for England





England looted 17 from Burger's Final, with Jacks' First-Ball four by the covers followed by three more for Buttler, including a brilliant adjustment to chop over a short third.

The bowlers of the home team then tore through their opponents, so much even that a few field spots made no difference at all when South Africa crashed in the last ODI of the series that they won for the second time in as many months.

England -captain Harry Brook says that his match has found the 'blueprint' while they had trounded South Africa in the last ODI



The tourists had taken an indisputable 2-0 lead in Australia in August before they were pumped in the last luminaire with 276 points while missing a sweep.

History repeated itself in Southampton, giving England a shot of confidence prior to the Drie-Match T20 International Series that starts in Cardiff in Wednesday, Live ON Sky Sports Cricket from 6 pm (6.30 pm first ball).

Eoin Morgan from Sky Sports praised Archer's determination to fight back from an injury after the fast bowler played against South Africa



England versus South – Africa – Results and luminaires

