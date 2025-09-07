







Next game: Grand Valley State 13-8/2025 | 16:00 Gorilla Sports Network September 13 (Sat) / 4:00 PM Grand Valley State History Edmond, Okla. The Pittsburg State University football team dropped a 27-24 road decision on Saturday (September 6) against the University of Central Oklahoma in an NCAA Division II Top 25 Battle in Chad Richison Stadium. The gorillas (0-2, 0-1 Miaa) conquered an early 14-0 deficit to fight back in the game. Pitt State finally tied the game on 24-24 with 2:24 to play in the third quarter Jackson Berry's 16-Yard Touchdown-Scamper and subsequent 2-point conversion pass to the wide recipient Raceparchmon . UCO (1-1, 1-0 MIAA) prevailed with a fast eight-play, 30-Yard Drive with Joseph Kim with a 37-Yard field goal for a 27-24 advantage with 14:50 to play in the game. The number 13 arranged gorillas have put together a 14-game, 48-Yard Drive on their last possession of the game. Pitt State drove to the UCO 9-Yard line, but the Bronchos defense stiffened and forced the gorillas to try a potential game type 30-yard field goal three times later. Austin Schmitt's Kick eventually sailed wide left with 23 signs in the game to let the number 19 arranged bronchos escaped with the victory. Berry completed 23 of 38 passes for 234 Yards in the competition. He threw a TouchDown pass from 38 meters to Parchmon with 50 seconds left in the second quarter. Berry also hurried 10 times for 40 net yards. Parchmon made six receptions for a game-high 103 Yards in the competition. Jahkobie Smith The ball hurried 11 times for 45 yards, while Parchmon also added a 46-Yard Run. The gorillas ended the game with 209 yards on the floor and 443 total yards. Uco Backup Quarterback Clayton Creaseey hurried for a score while relieving starter Jett Huff. Huff was beaten out of the game after an interception of Pitt State Jordan Rogers With 1:59 to play in the first quarter. Rogers rumbled the ball deep in Pitt State Territory and Uco -Offensive Lee Lee, after the interception, recovered the loose ball for a touchdown. Rogers placed a team of leading six tackles to go along with his interception. James Smith Made a few stops behind the line of scrimmage, including a quarterback bag. Uco, the defensive MIAA champion, broke an eight-game Losing Streak in the series against the gorillas. The Bronchos, the preserved season arranged national number 5, also reconciled for a 34-14 road loss against the University of Texas Permian Basin last Saturday (August 30). The gorillas, who dropped a 34-17 road decision against no. 1-arranged Ferris State University in the season opener on 28 August, return to Carnie Smith Stadium to the number 3 of the Grand Valley State University next Saturday (September 13) at 4 p.m. The Lakers booked a 48-36 victory over Black Hills State University on Saturday.

