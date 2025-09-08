2025 US Open Women's Final: Aryna Sabalenka beats Amanda Anisimova for the 2nd consecutive title





Aryna Sabalenka has won her second consecutive US Open Womens Championship and sent Amanda Anisimova in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (3). With the victory, Sabalenka becomes the first woman to earn successive US Open titles since Serena Williams won three directly from 2012-14. Advertisement The match presented a change of typical roles for the two players. In the past, Sabalenka has let her emotions rattle her when the game did not go on her. That seemed like it could happen if she couldn't dominate her serve early. Anisimova quickly went from corner to corner and covered every area where Sabalenka could hit the ball. Sabalenka, however, did not get confused and maintained her calmness as she slowly made adjustments with her shot. Initially, Anisimova tried to push back with her Serve and Forehand, Sabalenka slowly worked in a touch and let Anisimova waved with a few well -placed dropshots. Anisimova looked like she would be the one who would win with strength. Her forehand was particularly formidable, shot deep into the corners that Sabalenka left out of position. She also showed impressive precision, cutting backhand and forehand slots just within the sidelines. Sabalenka thought those shots could go out, but they landed repeatedly. Anisimova, however, was the player who slowly became unclosed when she constantly did not make mistakes. They shots along the sidelines that landed within the border began to fall outside the borders. And she often missed her serve and hit the ball in the net. Advertisement The roof in Arthur Ashe Stadium was closed due to rain in Flushing, New York. In the competition, the conviction was that it could help Anisimova if it made the crowd of noise louder when they cheered for the American versus Sabalenka. Nevertheless, Anisimova claimed that the lights of the roof were in her eyes while she threw the ball up to serve. In total, Anisimova 29 did not commit mistakes while Sabalenka made only four before the game. That inequality can explain the match more than any other song. The other impressive number was the 20-1 record of Sabalenka in Tiebreakers. Anisimova won three consecutive games to gather from a deficit of 5-3 in the second set to take a 6-5 lead. Suddenly Sabalenka was in position to hold to stay alive, what she did by shaking a serve far to the right of Anisimova that she could not hit the net. The record of Sabalenka is now 21-1 in tiebreakers while dominating the extra game. Anisimova did not help herself by committing mistakes again and touching the ball outside or long. Despite the blowing of that lead in the second set, Sabalenka got trust and showed it with her body language that she knew that the victory was on his hands in a tie -rail sheet that she easily checked. Advertisement Sabalenka also becomes the 10th woman who wins successive US Open Championships. She joins Margaret Court, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Venus Williams, Kim Clijsters and Serena Williams. Here is how the promotion progressed during the match on the live updates and highlights of Yahoo Sports of the US Open Women's Singles Final:

