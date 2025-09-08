Sports
The one hundred format before 2026 confirmed in the midst of the discussion of major changes in competition Cricket -Nieuws
The hundred will certainly remain a 100-ball tournament next year, England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Richard Thompson confirmed.
It comes after a large number of changes have been disputed for the 2026 edition of the tournament, including a potential shift to 20 overs.
However, Thompson confirmed that such changes did not come in the near future, despite major investments and changes owned in franchises for a hundred prior to next year's tournament.
“I can categorically tell you that they are 100 balls next year,” he said, speaking Sky Sports Cricket. “I don't think anything would change here [TV] Law cycle.
“Sky has bought the hundred. Sky will not want to change that, but it is up to the owners and ECB to decide what that could be in the future.”
ECB Chief deals with important issues about one hundred
Thompson was further questioned by Sky Sports Cricket About what the new investment – who will see rich foreign owners who officially take leadership, of which more than £ 500 million is available to protect against the game – will mean in terms of the future of the tournament.
It was of course a great commercial success for the ECB. What can we expect from the hundred next year? Will it be much different?
Thompson: “Well, I think within this TV right cycle until 2028 … I mean, the only thing we have owners who have very deep pockets. These people are very determined to change this in the world-class tournament that it will really be.
“We are the clear challenging brand of the IPL and the quality of people who have chosen to invest – not all IPL owners – have a real ambition to make this in something incredibly special. I mean, we are very lucky that the partner we have, in Sky, who works together with us effectively.
“The impact it made on the women's game has been in -depth. I think this will accelerate further in terms of what we do there to take care of this parity about having men and women play playing on the same day. I think you will see Indian players in the hundred faster as a result of this investment.
“We have succeeded in averting all the debts within the game, what, you know, we did not think it was possible, but we managed to do that and leave hundreds of millions to invest in the game, to let it grow, to ensure that the game never has this level of debts again.
There will be many people who will be somewhat anxious that you have essentially sold part of the English summer to a couple of investors who may not necessarily have the interests of English cricket. What can you say to put their worries?
Thompson: “Well, we chose not to sell the summer, so we did not sold the tournament. We have sold ownership in the teams.
“If we had sold the summer, we would never get it back, so we still control the schedule. From that perspective it is different from, for example, the Six Nations deal that took place with rugby, it was very important that we took our investment correctly, and we took it in a way that consider the owners of ownership and the owners.
“If you think of Fenway Sports and their relationship with Liverpool, they are first the preservators. Regardless of who it is that this location has, they now recognize their most important stakeholders in the game, so it is a co-investment. It is, as ECB, that we still recognize that we cannot create the annuity income for the game. to acquire.
“So this is not an English cricket that sells the family silver. This is English cricket that investors bring in to enable us to have a tournament that the IPL could challenge.”
Will it be 100 balls next year? Or can it be a T20 game?
Thompson: "I can categorically tell you that they are 100 balls next year. I don't think something would change in this TV right cycle.
"Sky has bought the hundred. Sky will not want to change that, but it is up to the owners and ECB to decide what that could be in the future."
