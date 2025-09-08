Tennis NZ »Erin Routliffe takes the time to enjoy the second US Open title

A few days after New York's noise, Routliffe is back in Toronto, with family and friends, to think about what she has just achieved.

Where she is in weeks a second US Open title, won next to the Canadian partner Gaby Dabrowski. In the final of last weekend she defeated top seeds Katerina Siniakov and Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-4.

In what feels like a never -ending season for professional tennis players, Routliffe has ensured that she has a little downtime.

It is really important to celebrate when you have these kinds of victories, or when you achieve things you have worked for all your life, Routliffe said.

So we did all that together, and I will do that in the coming days and this time I try to just embrace it and take a few days off and let it really suck it before they come back to it.

The victory marked another step in the partnership that she and Dabrowski started just over two years ago.

For Gaby and I, with our collaboration, we have always said that together we wanted to be Grand Slam Champions for several time, Routliffe said.

That is a goal that we had together, so to check that is something that was really happy to do.

Her family was in the stands in New York and she was able to celebrate with them after the final.

We just had a nice dinner and drank with everyone afterwards, she said.

We had come a lot of family, mine from Toronto, Gaby had some from Ottawa and Florida and so it was really nice to be with everyone, and not just being.

The return home is also a break for the next chapter. Routliffe quickly reminds itself that the tennis season is not waiting.

She has tournaments in Beijing and Wuhan is coming, while winning the US Open protects their place in the WTA final in Riyadh.

But the time in Canada has also given its space to recognize the challenges that made this second title so satisfactory. The tour is so difficult, you always have to lose, and you just always try to get a little better every week, she said.

But sometimes, if you can't get to the winning end of a number of really close competitions, you ask many things and sometimes you lose that faith.

The doubts were real this season. Routliffe admits that 2025 has not been as simple as last year.

It has not been as consistent of a year as last year, but to get our second SLAM, it makes it better, she said.

For Routliffe it is not about comparing the US Open titles from 2023 and 2025, although many have interviewed her about it.

Everyone asks me to compare the first with this and it is really difficult, she said. They are both so special for me in different ways. But we were just ecstatic.