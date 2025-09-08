Voetbal conquers the first road gain from exciting fashion at Prairie View A&M

Prairie View, Texas The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (Utrgv) Vaqueros Football Team burst on the sidelines as a Redshirt First -year defensive back Alijah Prosser Forced a mess in the last minutes of Saturday in Blackshear Field. The piece, covered by Redshirt Senior defensive back Elia Graham's Fumble Recovery, insured the first gain of Utrgv and the first victory over an NCAA Div. I opponent when the Vaqueros de Prairie View A&M (PVAMU) Panthers, 27-21, beat in an exciting way.

De Panthers took a 21-20 lead with 13 minutes in the game. The defense of Utrgv stopped when it needed most, which forced a link three and from fourth place to give the ball back to the 5:25 attack to play. The Vaqueros (2-0) started the ride on their own 30 and quickly came to the PVAMU 36 with a few first-down fits from Redshirt Senior Quarterback and Sharyland Pioneer Alum Eddie Lee Marburger To run back Redshirt first -year students TJ Dement On either side of the field.

Graduate student who walks back Nathan Deaney The ball stood to the 10 after a large pass interference call against the Panthers (1-1). Then Deaney rushed to the left behind a large block through first -year endBrendon RayFor the goad, Zeven-Yard hasty touchdown, who leads the lead to Utrgv, 27-21, with 2:21 on the clock. Prosser's big game and a 27-year scamper from Marburger insured the victory of UTRGV.

Deany ran 101 meters and one touchdown while he staggered 37 yards in five catches. Marburgerthrew for 263 yards and one touchdown in a 19-for-31 night. Redshirt First -year Receiver Tony Diaz Had received 121 yards and one touchdown, on average 20.2 yards per catch.

Redshirt First -year Linebacker Jaiden Haygood and graduate student Linebacker Spencer Rich left the defense with 11 tackles each.

Utrgv checked the first quarter with a good mix of hard runs and large passing plays. Deanracked razed yards on the opening ride, including a fourth-down conversion to get the Vaqueros in PVAMUs 30. The attacking line gave Marburgerply of Time to scan the field, and Marburger connected to Diazfor a touchdown of 16 meters to place the Vaqueros on top, 7-0. Diaz showed great control to transport the pass against double coverage and toe at the back of the end zone for the score.

The Vaqueros defense forced a three-and-out on the first Panthers, and the attack rode that momentum to start his second ride with a 45-Yard Pass from Marburger to Diaz. Redshirt Second -year Kicker Bread Gardner Made a 49-Yard field goal to limit the fast second possession and to turn it into 10-0. The Vaqueros rushed PVAMU off the field with another three and out on their second ride as a Redshirt Senior defensive back Dorian Blackwell broke a pass.

Marburger and Deaney have put together a nice first-down game to set up a third consecutive score. Marburger delivered an arrow due to heavy pressure and Denney lowered his shoulder to split a defender in the field for extra Yardage. Demented by a lane to his left and found the end zone on a busyness of 21 meters. UTRGV gave a 17-0 lead after the first quarter and held the Panthers on one first and only 30 meters in the opening quarter.

The defense of Utrgv stood his ground to force a turnover on Downs in the Red Zone. After initially put the Panthers on the 21-year line, a rough kicker penalty on a PVAMU field target De Panthers gave a new set of downs on the 11. Graduate student Linebacker Warren Shankle “Redshirt Junior Defensive Lineman and Harlingen High Aluin Nathan Huerta “and Redshirt Junior defensive back Marcus heard Jr. Explained the pressure to stop the Panthers on the three.

The Panthers got on the board with a hasty touchdown of one meter per quarterbackCameron PetersHalfway through the second quarter. Redshirt second -year recipient Xayvion Noland Returned the subsequent kick-off 54 Yards to set up a 40-year goal goal from Gardner, making it 20-7 in favor of the Vaqueros during the break. Marburger threw 170 meters in the first half and Utrgv surpassed the Panthers 248-96.

Both teams went three and on their first assets of the second half. Prairie View has taken the lead from UTRGV to 20-14 with 8:04 about in the third quarterTevin Carter.The Panthers took the short lead on a three-yard hasty touchdown by Carter.

The Vaqueros play their next two games at home, starting with a match against Langston on Saturday 13 September at 7 pm in Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium.

