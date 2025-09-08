Virginia Field Hockey | No. 3 Cavaliers beat no. 16 Rutgers 1-0in Big Ten/ACC-challenge





Columbus, Ohio. The No. 3 Virginia Field Hockey team (3-0, 0-0 ACC) defeated No. 16 Rutgers (2-2, 0-0 Big ten) 1-0 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Sunday (September 7) on Buckeye Varsity Field.

Neither of the teams registered a shot in the first 10 minutes of the game until Rutgers Olivia Fraticelli received one. Junior goalkeeper Niluo Lempers recorded her first and only save of the match when Virginia Rutgers held on one shot. The Cavaliers earned a penalty corner in the 11oneMinute and could not convert. The first quarter remained scoreless. A quiet second quarter of the game saw a yellow card on Rutger's Puck Winter and another corner for the Cavaliers. In half, the score 0-0 with one shot on Doel remained by Rutgers and two penalty corners for Virginia. Only two minutes in the third quarter Virginia earned his third penalty corner of the game. Junior Mia Abello was able to get a shot that was eventually saved by Rutgers goalkeeper, Emily Nicholls. Virginia's only goal scorer of Friday's victory against No.13 Ohio State, second -year Catalina Quinteros noted the second shot of Cavaliers on the goal of the match. Nicholls recorded two saves to keep the score 0-0 to 45 minutes of play. The Cavaliers came out strongly in the fourth quarter and earned a penalty corner in the first two minutes of the game, while a yellow card was spent on Rutger's Julia Vinas Nieto. With just under five minutes, Virginia was committed to his sixth and seventh corner of the game. This time the Cavaliers could find the back of the net when senior Madison Orsi scored her first goal of the season with an assist from first -year student Lauren Sloan. The Scarlet Knights had a corner with 30 seconds left, but could not level the score. Virginia got away with his second 1-0 victory of the weekend against a top 20 opponent. Starting between the posts, Lempers registered one storage with one shot on goal, while Nicholls or Rutgers took four saves after five shots.

From head coach Ole Keusgen

“We played against a very well -organized and deep team. We knew that we had to play with patience and that threw his fruit at the end of the game. We could not turn into the game in our penalty corners, which would have made the game a lot easier. We dominated more than 60 minutes; now we have to score more goals.”

