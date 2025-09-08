The aim is to make Delhi a sports hub: cm gupta

New Delhi, September 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated on Sunday that transforming Delhi into a sports hub is a top priority for her government.

During the inauguration of the National Table Tennis Championship in the Thyagaraj Stadium, Gupta emphasized that the Delhi government is dedicated to provide athletes with improved facilities and sports infrastructure that meet international standards.

Gupta pointed out that promoting sports is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that Delhi is dedicated to contributing to this goal.

She welcomed nearly 3,000 athletes from all over the country and expressed the hope that many of them would achieve success and bring glory to India at the Olympic Games and other international events.

She also mentioned table tennis champions Manika Batra and Payas Jain, so she expanded her best wishes for winning medals for India.

In addition, Chief Minister Dronacharya Awardee Sandep Gupta, who praised his efforts to give table tennis a new identity in Delhi and his crucial role in training thousand athletes to compete at national and international level.

Gupta assured athletes that its government is determined to set up Delhi as a hub for sport, complete with stadiums and sports complexes of international quality.

The event was attended by Dushyant Chautala, president of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation, together with high officials of the Table Tennis Federation of India, the Delhi State Table Tennis Association and a large meeting of athletes and sports enthusiasts. PTI SLB MPL MPL