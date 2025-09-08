



7 NC A&T

NCA



0-2, 0-0 68 Winner UCF

UCF



2-0, 0-0 7 68 Winner Score per fifteen minutes Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F NCA

NC A&T 0 0 0 7 7 UCF

UCF 28 12 14 14 68



The aggies will meet their home opener against Hampton next week.

Summary of the game: Football | 9/07/2025 4:14:00 AM Shimique Blizzard scored a hasty touchdown from 17 meters.

Orlando, Fla. North Carolina A&T was confronted with the most talented and challenging opponent with which it is confronted in Power Four and Big 12 -member UCF all season. The Knights defeated the I-FCS A&T Aggies 68-7 division on Saturday evening in ACRISURE Bounce House Stadium. The remaining matches of A&T are against FCS opponents, from next week, with colleague HBCU and Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) football conference Rival Hampton. Next week's competition will serve as both A & T's 2025 season opener and the CAA Football Conference Opener. It will mark the first of the eight conference competitions for A&T, which is still looking for its very first CAA Football Conference victory after two seasons in the competition. In addition, the aggies have two remaining non-conference competitions on the schedule when Archrival North Carolina Central University (NCCU) visits the Truist Stadium on 20 September and the SC State Bulldogs come to the Truist Stadium for the largest return home on Earth on 11 October. On Saturday, after a 75 -minute delay to the start of the game due to bad weather, the Knights demonstrated their strength four forms early when Jaden Nixon brought back the opening kick of the competition 96 Yards for a TouchDown. After A&T three and out at its first offensive ownership, including Redshirt First -year Quarterback Braxton Thomas When the match was injured after a bag, the knights drove the ball 65 yards in eight plays and converted a 4th-and-4 from the A&T 42-Yard line to set up a 1-Yard tip of Tayven Jackson. Thomas' Replacement, Redshirt Second Years Champ Threw a interception of the following possession of A&T and set up the knights in the aggies 24. It led to a 4-year run from Jackson to set up the knights through three scores. UCF completed a 28-point first quarter on an 87-Yard TD-Run from Nixon. Nixon only wore the ball four times on Saturday, but ended with 156 Yards and two touchdowns to join the TD he scored at the opening of the game. UCF led 40-0 in half after Kicker Noe Ruelas kicked a 36-yard field goal in 57 seconds in the first half. In the meantime, the aggies ended half with their third different Quarterback after Lang left the game after storing an injury. That led A&T to play real freshmen Your walls For the rest of the game. The aggies did not throw the ball much as soon as the Frosh entered the game. He only tried four passes because the aggies used nine different runners to compile 160 meters and hurry a touchdown. In fact, the only score of A&T of the game came on a 17-year Touchdown-Run from Junior Shimique Blizzard . Blizzard had a 44 -meter run during the ride to set up the score. He ended with 11 Carry's for 75 Yards and the Touchdown. Ty Williams, Jr. The aggies with six tackles, including one for loss, and he had a pass break. The starting time for the home opener of A&T against Hampton is 19.00 The A&T Athletics Department will honor the Golden Birthday of the very first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Championship team of the school as the aggies Welcome to the 1975 team. In addition, the department will recognize its championship teams from the previous season, including the CAA Championship Men Indoor Track and Field Team from 2025, the CAA CAA CAA Regular-Season Championship Women's Basketball Team, the 2024-25 MAAC GAAB Regulent season and the 2025 CAMPOUSHIP BOWAME TOAMOPOP Team. Read the full article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ncataggies.com/news/2025/9/7/football-power-four-ucf-secures-victory-over-a-t.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos