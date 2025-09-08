China donates a part of the liver to save baby daughter, withdraws the recovery from home to save money





Beijing: A young Chinese father has moved countless people online after he has donated part of his liver to save his baby daughter. The father, named Shen, then doubled his loving and selfless act by staying at home in his rented flat and changing his own connections after the operation to save costs. Shen and his wife, nicknamed Tao, who were both born after 2000, married in 2024 in Ningbo, the province of Zhejiang, in southeastern China. They soon welcomed a daughter, Yiyi, who developed persistent jaundice after she was born. After having undergone extensive investigations in several hospitals, the couple of devastating news received: yiyi suffering from liver disease and cirrhosis caused by a genetic disorder. Initially, doctors affected conservative treatment because her condition was not considered critical. At the time, the situation was not particularly bad, Tao told the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald, adding that they regularly used medicines. Kleine Yiyi underwent a range of studies before doctors diagnosed with liver disease. – Photo: Handout Despite their hope, Yiyis Health took an unexpected turn, leaving a liver transplant as the only feasible option. After a successful competition, Shen underwent liver transplant operation on 13 August and donated part of his liver to his sick daughter. Tao said that the financial burden for the young family has been overwhelming. Their medical costs have already exceeded 100,000 Yuan (US $ 14,000). Shen continued to work while Tao focused on the care of their daughter, but when her condition deteriorated, he made the difficult decision to stop his job. He then juggled strange jobs to make ends meet. To save the hospital costs, Shen fired early and managed his treatment after the operation in the rented house. Only half a month after his operation, he is already back in Ningbo and works tirelessly to maintain his family. The young family does everything to help Yiyi fight her condition. – Photo: Handout Shen has documented their journey on social media under the name Yiyi Fighting Monsters, where he received more than 6,000 followers. In his videos he films himself who changes his own connection and shares genuine messages. Yiyi is currently in good condition and is expected to recover soon. Doctors removed two drainage pipes yesterday, and the high-flow oxygen tube has also been removed, Tao said. Today they told us that she is recovering very well and may be fired next week, she added. The test of the family has caused an outpouring of emotional support and financial assistance on social media from the mainland. An online observer said: honey, you have a father who loves you a lot. Bent in head. While another said: this little family health and peace wishes. – South China Morning Post

