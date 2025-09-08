



Football

9/06/2025 20:31:00

Box Score Amherst, Mass. – Salt bumps Drilled a game-winning 25-year field goal as time went to raise the Bryant football team to his very first victory over an FBS program, while the Bulldogs Umass, 27-26, beat on Saturday evening in Amherst. The victory, Bryant's first against an FBS program in six attempts, completed an incredible day in Amherst for the black and gold when Bryant Men's Soccer previously achieved a 1-0 win in the 20th Umass Soccer Program ranking. The Bulldogs will now focus their attention on the home opener of next Saturday against Bentley. The start is set at 6:00 PM On Saturday, Bryant was 20-10 at the back of half, but defeated the Minutemen 17-6 in the second half behind an impressive attempt by second-year-olds Brennan Myer . He completed 9-of-18 Passes for 205 Yards, including the scoring of playing 43 yards to Elia Elliott and 72 meters to Zyheem Collick . With Bryant on the back of two and 1:45 on the clock, myer 4-of-6 fits completed to move the bulldogs to Umass Territory. A tribute call to the minutemen put Bryant in the red zone and Soli was able to deliver the good while taking the game winner from 25 meters. Myer finished 22-of-44 for 318 yards and three touchdowns, while Collick caught three balls for 94 yards and two scores. Elliott hurried 47 yards on 11 carrys and also caught six passes for 63 yards and a score. Brandon Perkins led the defense with a career-high 14 tackles (2.0 TFLs), Lonnie Rice has placed seven stops and Azarel just Collected six tackles and his second interception in so many games. Game information Bryant 27, Umass 26

Records: Bryant (1-1, 0-0), Umass (0-2, 0-0)

Location: McGuirk Alumni Stadium (Amherst, Mass.) Important moments Beau Shugarts gathered a huge bag on 1st and 20 of the Bryant 24 with 5:16 left in the fourth quarter. The piece helped Umass to hold on to a field goal.

gathered a huge bag on 1st and 20 of the Bryant 24 with 5:16 left in the fourth quarter. The piece helped Umass to hold on to a field goal. Soli ended as time went on and drilled a field goal of 25 meters. How it happened The match was a defensive battle to start and continued with Umass and earned the first points of the game on a 23-year pick six in the first quarter (6-0).

The minutemen scored a 13-Yard hasty touchdown at the start of the second quarter that was the result of an eight-play 61-Yard Drive that started in the last minutes of the first quarter (13-0).

The Bulldogs stepped on the board of a 37-Yard field target of Salt bumps . This drive was emphasized by 14-yard catches of both Hermber And Aldrich Doe (13-3).

. This drive was emphasized by 14-yard catches of both And (13-3). Umass would score a TD on a Quarterback Rush of five meters. The Touchdown was set up, thanks TOA 50-Yard deep ball (20-3).

The Bulldogs responded with an 11-play, 69-Yard Drive that was covered by a nine-meter TD-Pass from Brennan Myer Unpleasant Zyheem Collick (20-10). The drive also saw two catches for Tristen Riley Which was 15 and 13 meters in total.

Unpleasant (20-10). The drive also saw two catches for Which was 15 and 13 meters in total. Umass missed a field goal to start the second half, and the Bulldogs took over on their own 20-Yard line. Bryant would respond with a five-play drive that was completed from 43-Yard Touchdown Pass to Elia Elliott The seam to get the black and gold within three points (20-17).

The seam to get the black and gold within three points (20-17). The minute people would then produce a seven-play drivethate, was stopped by the Bulldog defense in the red zone, which resulted in a UMass FG (23-17).

The Bulldogs quickly went against when Myer made contact with Collick for a 72-yard Touchdown Down the right sidelines in just the second game of the Drive to take the lead in the third quarter (24-23).

Umass would perform a 13-play drive that was stopped by the large bag of shugarts and a huge Hamilton quays touch over the middle. The two play set De Minutemen for a field goal of 53 meters, which was hit with another four minutes in the game (26-24).

touch over the middle. The two play set De Minutemen for a field goal of 53 meters, which was hit with another four minutes in the game (26-24). The bulldogs would turn it around at the following possession, but the defense was able to force a three-and-out, so that Bryant got the ball back on his own 14 with 1:45.

Myer opened the game-winning ride with a beautiful over-the-shoulder throw to do 20 meters. He hit Elliott on the same sidelines for seven meters, but a false start and an incomplete made the 3rd and-8. Myer then rolled out and hit Riley along the Umass -Zijlijn for nine meters to the Bryant 45. After an incomplete, Myer let it perfect for Riley along the Bryant -Zijlijn for 25 meters. A holding fine on a deep ball to switch on, Bryant moves to the Umass 20 with 1:05 left and the bulldogs then ran the ball five times, grabbed a first and liberated Umass from his time -outs. Bryant eventually set up Soli from 25 meters and he continued to set up a raw celebration. Statistics Bryant captured Umass, 399-358, and had a 25-21 benefit in First Downs.

The Bulldogs finished 4-of-14 to third down.

Myer finished 22-of-44 for 318 Yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He was fired twice.

Elliott hurried 47 yards on 11 wears and caught six passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. He ended with 110 All-Purupose Yards.

Collick was four times the target and caught three passes for 94 yards and two scores. He got the scoring of passes of nine and 72 meters.

Riley finished with five catches for 73 yards, while Doe (3 catches, 39 yards) and Keenan (3 catches, 36 yards) each had three.

Perkins led the defense with 14 tackles and 2.0 TFLs.

Rice ended with seven tackles.

Juste posted six stops and an interception.

Dixon Hudson Registered six tackles and 1.5 TFLs.

Registered six tackles and 1.5 TFLs. Gideon Benda And Shugarts took the two bags from Bryant in the night.

And Shugarts took the two bags from Bryant in the night. Soli finished 2-of-3 on field goals, hit 37 and 25, while he was missing from 47.

Keylijah Williams Finished with 132 return recruitment. Game notes Bryant's victory over Umass is the first on an FBS program in school history.

It marks the third big win for the Bulldogs in Amherst in recent memory. In December 2020, men's basket ball earned a gain at Umass. Earlier on Saturday, men's football no. 20 umass, 1-0.

Riley corresponded to his career-high in receptions for a second consecutive week, while his 73 receiving yards are a new water marking.

The TouchDowns of Collick were the first two of his career. The completion of 72 meters Touchdown is the sixth longest in program history.

Elliott recorded his first touchdown as a bulldog in addition to career heights in receptions and receiving recruiting.

Soli joins Luke Samperi (2018 in Fordham) and Ethan Gettman (2022 at Liu) as the only kickers in DI-program history to deliver a game-winning field goal as time went.

With two field goals, Soli is now 13-of-18 about field goals in his career.

Myer threw for the second time for the second time in his career and completed 20+ Passes for the third time.

Myer now has several touchdown passes throwing in five of his six career start.

Perkins set a new career high with 14.0 tackles.

Juste has now intercepted a pass in each of the first two games of the season

Hudson corresponded to his career high with six tackles.

Dorian Helm returned to Amherst after three seasons at Umass. He ended with three tackles and half a TFL. Next up Bryant opens his home schedule on Saturday 13 September when the former NE-10 Rival Bentley welcomes at Beirne Stadium. Bryant also celebrates the official opening of the Navigant Credit Union Field House prior to the kick -off. Tickets can be purchased on Bryantbulldogs.com/tickets.

