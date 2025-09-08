England beats South Africa with a record 342-run margin in the 3rd cricket ODI





Southampton, England (AP) England won with the biggest victory margin in one-day international cricket history on Sunday and defeated South Africa with 342 runs. Bowler Jofra Archer Nam Four Wickets and England recovered some pride to deny South Africa a sweep in the series-guiding third ODI. Advertisement Battle of only after losing the throw, England placed 414-5 in 50 overs in Southamptons Rose Bowl with centuries of Joe Root (100) and the 21-year-old Jacob Bethell (110). Jos Butler hit an unbeaten 32-ball, undefeated 62. Opener Jamie Smith also hit 62 in 48 deliveries. In response, South Africa 72 was rejected in 20.5 after he had been reduced to 7-4 at a certain point when the edges from South Africa continued to come and the catches continued for England. South Africa -captain Temba Bavuma was injured during the field and did not Batte. Bethell struck the first hundred of his professional career, took only 76 balls to do this and became the second-Jongest English Slagman to score an Odi-century after David Goer in 1978. Bethell, who reached the monument with a ride through extra cover, was finally stubborn against Keshavajj (2-61). Advertisement It was a great feeling, an addictive feeling and hopefully to come more, Bethell said. Archer on goal Archer produced a sensational new ball spell and took four wickets for only five points in his first five overs. He ended with figures of 4-18 in nine overs. Archer served a ruthlessly threatening pace -burst of Tempo that had hit him 93 km / h (150 km / h), as if he could have wonders the whole team, but had to settle for Aiden Markram, Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs. Brydon Carse added two wickets and Adil Rashid took the last three to complete the routes. India kept the Previous winning margin record From 317 runs against Sri Lanka in 2023. Dozens of teams have won with the maximum number of Wickets (10), but this is the highest winning margin by runs in Odis. Advertisement South Africa won the series 2-1, picked it up with a game after a five-run victory Last Thursday. Somewhat embarrassing Head coach of South Africa, Shukri Conrad, was disappointed, but took some comfort from the two wins that came earlier. We were sure today, he said. You will be exposed to a top such as England, when you are not on top of the game. If we will be bad in something that is rather bad in games that Arent coupling games, but I don't make light from today's game that was somewhat embarrassing. England was on its way to 131 on his way to Losing the first match by seven wickets In Headingley. A T20 series of three games between the two teams starts on Wednesday in Cardiff. ___ AP Cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/article/england-beats-south-africa-record-163853670.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos