Essex Men v Durham Men

Rothesay County Championship

Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford

Monday, September 8 – Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 10:30 am Start

Essex men are back in Rothesay County Championship Action from Monday, while they are organizing Durham in the first of the last three games of the 2025 season.

As September starts and the season is approaching, the side of Chris Silverwood has three more games to secure Division One status for next season.

After missing the quarterfinals of the Metro Bank One Day Cup Eng, the group will convey the momentum and trust of that competition in the red-ball format.

Essex Warwickshire used to organize on the Ground Line Ground in the Ambassador Cruise Line in a competition that started on July 29. The two games played a draw in Chelmsford after the rain had demolished the last day. Tom Westley was again the striking for Essex, after his first innings 148 with an undefeated 51, who marked his fifth score over fifty in eight innings.

He had previously shared in partnerships with Paul Walter, Charlie Allison and Michael Pepper, who all made important contributions as Essex stated at 602 for six, with Allison 133 and Pepper an unbeaten 107.

Warwickshires Answer was built around a remarkable first century of Ethan Bamber, the Nightwatchman and normally a bowler, who hit almost four hours for 107.

Ed Barnard also did not understand his beautiful season with 108, while Dan Mousley (75 and later 54*) and Debutant Vansh Jani (41) offered valuable support when Warwickshire reached 485 to prevent the follow -up.

Essexs Main Bowling Threat came from Matt Critchley, who bowed 40 overs and ended with five to 171 in the absence of Harmers.

Although Essex built a lead of more than 200 in their second innings, the competition had effectively ended as soon as Warwickshire passed the follow -up objective, and the rain only confirmed the inevitable. Essex took 14 points to strengthen their position above the relegation zone, while Warwickshires left them safe in the middle of the table.

Team

Chris Silverwood has mentioned a team of 13 players for the collision with Durham on the Ground Line-Line of the ambassador.

Sam Cook misses after maintaining a broken thumb on his non-bowling hand during the hundred, while Jordan Cox is excluded with a broken rib.

Signing new overseas Doug Bracewell was included in the team on his return to Chelmsford, and there is a warm welcome for Dean Elgar after his break in August.

The opposition

Durham is in ninth place in the table, a place under Essex, with only twelve points that separates the two sides.

In the final round of competitions they suffered a defeat of five wicket against Surrey at Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street.

After he won and chosen to batten, Durham struggled in their first innings, rejected for only 153 in 55.1 overs, with Colin Ackermann-score with 51 out of 104 balls.

Surrey replied strong and placed 322 in 68.1 Overs with Ben Raine as the striking bowler for the hosts and claimed 5-72.

Durham's second innings showed a significant improvement, while they fought to 344 of 113.4 overs, Emilio Gay blaming for a century with 99 out of 108 balls.

Set a modest target, Surrey completed the chase with relatively ease, even though Durham picked up five wickets. Callum Parkinson returned the figures from 3-58, while Matthew Potts entered 2-69.

Durham Squad: Tbc.

Division one table

The last time we met

Last time these two games were opposite each other in June 2024 when the two shared a draw, with Durham taking 16 points and took Essex 12.

2024 Line -Ups

Essex: Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Tom Westley (C), Jordan Cox, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, Michael Pepper (WK), Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Eathan Bosch, Jamie Porter.

Durham: Alex Read, Michael Jones, Colin Ackerman, David Beetingsham, Scott Borthwick (C), Ollie Robinson (WK), Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Matthew Potts, Callum Parkinson, Peter Siddle.

Durham dominated the first day after winning the throw, with Alex Read 113 and Ollie Robinson 146 did not scatter when the visitors closed on 444-4. Debutant Eathan Bosch was the choice of the Essex bowlers with figures from 2-72. On the second day, Robinson penetrated to 198 when Durham 587 collected all-out, while Essex struggled at 120-4 before Paul Walter, undefeated on 80, and did not compete, a 129-run partnership together to stabilize the innings and leave the Essex on 249-4.

On the third day, Walter 134 scored, with Critchley who contributed 53, but Essex was eventually rejected for 339, still behind with 248 points. Durham refused to force the sequel and declared their second innings on 184-8 instead, where Scott Borthwick scored 71. Essex ended the day 28-1, which either needed 433 to win or to spread the last day to secure a draw.

On the fourth day, Dean Elgar scored an unbeaten 120 and was well supported by Tom Westley, who made 63, because the couple shared a continuous 165-run partnership for the third wicket. Due to their determined Batting, Essex was able to break the day apart, ending in 208-2 of 96 overs and securing a hard-fought draw. The match ended in a stalemate, with Durham taking 16 points and Essex 12.

How to look

If you cannot attend any of the competition days, the game is available to watch via the Essex Cricket Match zone, Through the YouTube live stream.

Daily highlights will be available after playing every day through the club website and social media. Live updates are also provided through the clubs various social platforms and channels.

