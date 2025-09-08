Sports
The US Open continued Alcaraz and Sinners Tennis Domination. What now?
Rinse meadows, no how good should one match be to make the other 126 that feels almost irrelevant?
That is the question that Herentennis is confronted with in the Grand Slams, given the wave that Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz separate from the rest of the sport. The answer? Probably a little better than Sunday US Open Final, which was pleasant, but never really caught fire because Alcaraz won comfortably in four sets. Similarly the Wimbledon final, who records Sinner four sets in another good, but non-great competition.
Even these two do not always produce competitions such as their French Open final earlier this summer, or their computer game quarterfinals here three years ago. Very few matches of five set between all players are consistently of high quality, and it is a lot of pressure on one match to define a full tournament.
Sinner and Alcaraz have evenly divided between them in the last eight slams, and what that means depends on how closely someone follows the sport. For casual fans, an almost guaranteed Sinner-Alcaraz final is great. Those who follow tennis more usually like to have more than just one subplot at the sharp end of the sport.
Sinner and Alcaraz lost two sets between them in the construction of the final and let their Serve come together six times. Alcaraz broke Sunday sinner on Sunday, more than sinners previous six opponents could collect between them. Since January Australian Open, when Novak defeated Djokovic Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, they were only taken to five sets once: a fifth set in Wimbledon that won 6-1 against 38-year-old Fabio Fognini. That number would have been two if Grigor Dimitrov did not have to retire two sets with Sinner in Wimbledon.
Sinner and Alcarazs Nominal Nearest Rival is Djokovic, who this year reached the semi -final of all four Majors and at least posted that one victory against Alcaraz. But on Friday, after losing straight sets against Alcaraz, who had done this to the sinner at the French Open and Wimbledon, Djokovic, the archest of Arch Competitors, the white flag pulled effectively. In the future it will be very difficult to overcome the obstacle of Sinner, Alcaraz, in the best-of-five tennis in the Grand Slams, Djokovic said in a press conference.
I think I have a better chance of three, but the best of five, it's hard.
Alexander Zverev, De Wereld No. 3, but in another galaxy was compared with Sinner and Alcaraz, the tournament asked how it seems to know that the two are in a grand slam trekking. It sucks. It is terrible, he said on a joke, but no huge joke. Since reaching the Australian Open -Final, where Sinner defeated him completely, Zverev has won six Grand Slam matches in three tournaments.
Ben Shelton, Lorenzo Musetti, Taylor Fritz and Flix Auger-Aliasassime were the other semi-finalists this year, but nobody was really close to reaching a final. And although the Auger-Aliassimes run was exciting in recent weeks, it does not guarantee a springboard for sustainable success. In the Mens Grand Slams there are interesting stories to be found during the first 10 days, but against the business end there are only two players in the draw that really matters.
After his loss Sunday, Sinner said that his regular game is good enough to beat everyone will be a problem when he has to play Alcaraz. He doesn't have to use much variation against everyone; Against Alcaraz he has to use it a lot, perfect and immediately. He spoke about testing different things, even if it meant it would lose the strange match.
Alcaraz said that after losing the final of Wimbledon to Sinner, he underwent a two -week training block. The focus was on the specific things I want to improve if I want to beat Jannik.
None of these approaches speaks to a massive competitive tour.
The frequency with which they meet in the final seems to make some losses less heartbreaking for Sinner and Alcaraz, and by extension their supporters, both safe in the knowledge that both people should have the chance to reject the loss soon.
The longer and more deep -rooted duopoly of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal offers a counterpoint. They shared 11 straight Majors between the French Open 2005 and the US Open 2007; They had shared 17 out of 18 against the US Open of 2009. Who indicated that they dropped one set between them on their way to the final of Wimbledon 2008, when the final itself was so good?
Their final still managed to adopt an epochal quality because of the power of feeling that they caused in humans, and the curiosity whether and when Federer would score a away game at Roland Garros, or Nadal would do this at Wimbledon.
Djokovic eventually emerged as the third man, who enriched the dynamic and added layers, creating three rivalry where there had been one earlier. A third man for Alcaraz and Sinner would give Herentennis a big shock. There seems to be no clearly disruptive equivalent in his early 1920s, when Djokovic began to press Federer and Nadal. The next superstar is expected to be younger, someone like Joo Fonseca, who only recently turned 19 and still learns the game understandably.
If we have more players fighting for the big titles, for people I think it will be even more entertainment, said Alcarazs coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, a former world number 1 who played the Federer-Nadal and early Big Three-Tijdken, in a news conference Sunday.
For us it gets worse because we have to mix the tournaments. But yes, it is always welcome, the players who rise and play a high level. I think people will do that. I think people learn from this kind of competition. They know where the level is and where they have to go.
A sport generally does not want to be wild unpredictable, but not too predictable. The Big Four Era, when Andy Murray was almost always in the semi -final of finals, along with one of the other three, was almost perfect. The same players came at the end of Majors, but it was excitement in how things would shake. One dominant player becomes annoying very quickly; This also applies to a series of one -time winners.
Herentennis is now somewhere in the middle. This is not to reduce the performance of other players, many of whom have done great things this year with their expectations. At the very top of the sport there is just a gap in the classroom.
Things change very quickly into tennis, and maybe one or both Sinner and Alcaraz will fade, otherwise someone else will arise. But the final on Sunday was a memory that an entire tournament is a heavy weight for two players to even wear Sinner and Alcaraz.
(Top photo by Sarah Stier/Getty images)
