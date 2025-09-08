What to know: Asia Cup T20 puts continental cricket heavyweights in Focus

Five of the world's top 10 Twenty20 teams will compete in the 17th Asia Cup, starting in the United Arabic …

Five of the world's top 10 Twenty20 teams will compete in the 17th Asia Cup, Starting in the United Arab Emirates from Tuesday, grouped with title defender India together with arch -rival Pakistan.

This is what to know:

Competing teams

India is no. 1 and Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh hold Nos. 7-10 in the T20 ranking list of the International Cricket Council. Participate in them in the tournament, which starts with two groups of four, his Hong Kong, Vae and First-Timer Oman. All three associated teams qualified via the ACCP Prime Minister Cup, where Nepal only missed scary.

India and Pakistan who are connected together must catch a billion TV audience and provide substantial income for the Asian cricket counter. Oman and Vae are the other teams in that group.

The other group contains Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

Progression

The top two teams in each group continue to the Super 4 phase.

The groups are formed in a way that traditional rivals can meet on the field and off-the-field Pakistan and India three times during the tournament, when both teams go all the way to the final on 28 September.

Dubai organizes 11 competitions, including the final, and Abu Dhabi organizes eight competitions.

Asia -History

The continental tournament, which started in 1984 with only Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka, is extensive and is now organized every two years, alternately between the ODI and T20 formats, depending on which ICC World Cup stands in line.

With India and Sri Lanka in February together with the T20 World Cup, this Asia cup is also in the shortest international size of the sport.

India has won the title eight times, followed by Sri Lanka with six. Pakistan won the last of his two titles in 2012.

Hybrid model

The Board of Control for Cricket in India was due to organizing the Asia Cup, but preferred to organize the tournament in the VAE to prevent the logistics issues associated with the tense political relationship between India and Pakistan.

The neighboring countries are not concerned with bilateral tours with each other, which limits their counter-head measurements to multinational tournaments at neutral locations.

When Pakistan de Champions Trophy Earlier this year it organized that all India's games were performed in Dubai.

Super 4 Competers

India is a strong favorite with stars, including Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah in his ranks. With the slow wickets that probably suit spinners, India has many options with Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav would like to exploit the conditions.

Pakistan then trusts a fleet of all -rounders ignoring his two loyal Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan since December 2024 in the shortest size. Under new coach Mike Hesson, Pakistan played a majority of his T20 matches with only three specialized bowlers, with the help of four all -rounders to bowl the remaining overs. Whether Hessons Template works against India is still to be seen. But at least the blueprint of Hesson worked in a structure of the Asia Cup when Afghanistan crashed to the second lowest T20 score of 66 against the hat trick of Mohammad Nawaz in the final of the Tri series in Sharjah on Sunday.

Afghanistan has many spin options and can be Bangladesh or Sri Lanka for a place in the Super 4. Led by Rashid Khan, the Leading Wicket-Taker in T20 CricketAfghanistan has also experienced off-spinner Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, left arm spinner Noor Ahmad and Rookie am Ghazanfar to challenge batters of every opposition on spin-friendly wickets.

Despite losing Bangladesh In the recent bilateral T20 series, Sri Lanka has the potential to make the Super 4 with opening batterer Pathum Nissanka in good shape at the top of the order. Wanindu Hasaranga, who injured a hamstring against Bangladesh, has reclaimed fitness and will collaborate with Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage to stimulate spinning options.

T20 format

It follows conventional cricket rules, where taking wickets and scoring runs are the most important objectives for the bowling and batting teams, but does this in a shorter, sharper time frame. Each team is allocated a 20-overinings to hit in every game. The main goal remains to score more points than the opposition. Competitions last approximately three hours.

