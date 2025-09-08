Jannik Sinner willing to lose matches that develop his game if it means that the Carlos Alcaraz are beating | ATP Tour

ATP Tour

Sinner willing to lose matches that evolve his game if it means beating the Alcaraz

Italian slips to World No. 2 after the seventh loss in the last eight games against Alcaraz

September 8, 2025

Corinne DuBreuil/ATP Tour Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner in the US Open final, improves to 10-5 in their Lexus ATP Head2head series.

By Jerome Coombe

After having undergone his seventh defeat in his last eight Lexus ATP Head2Head meetings with Carlos Alcaraz a Loss that also the World No. 1 -Ranglist has cost, Jannik Sinner admits his time for a change.

The 24-year-old Italian fell in four sets to Alcaraz in the US Open final on Sunday and reflective on the route of their rivalry, he promised to shake things up. In his press conference after the tournament, Sinner recognized that he had become too predictable and emphasized the need to develop his game when he hopes to turn the tables.

I was very predictable on the field today. He did a lot of things, he changed the game. That is also his style of how he plays. Now it will be on me if I want to make changes or not, Sinner said after his 6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat. That's absolutely [what] We are going to work on. I try to be more prepared for the next game I will play against him.

It also depends on how you get to play against Carlos. One thing is when the Scoreline [or] Rather matches are comfortable, but you always do the same things as I did, for example during this tournament I did not make a series volley, I didn't use many dropshots, and then you arrive at a point where you play against Carlos where you have to go out of the comfort zone.

So from now on I may even lose some matches, but try to make some changes, try to be a bit more unpredictable as a player, because I think I have to do that, try to become a better tennis player. At the end of the day that is my main goal.

Sinner had been virtually inviolable on hard courts in recent years and arrived in the final at Flushing Meadows on an undefeated line of 27 games on Majors on the surface. Yet Alcaraz has now defeated him four consecutive time about what has long been sinners the strongest terrain.

The basis of the dominance of sinners has been his ability to shoot out of the baseline by opponents, a weapon that he used to beat Alcaraz for his first Wimbledon title in July. But with the number 1 place in the PIF ATP ranking lists on the line at the US Open, Sinner was simply surpassed by Alcaraz, who hit the number of winners (42 to 21) for their two-hour battle of 42 minutes.

He has improved. I felt [he] Was a little cleaner today. The things I did well in London did better today, Sinner said, comparing their fights at Wimbledon and the US Open. That is [the] result. I felt that he was doing everything a little better today, especially serving, both parties, both swings very clean.

I think that's it, I give him a lot of praise, because he has treated the situation better than me. He raised his level when he had to. I am still proud of myself, about the season that I play and make, but yes, he played better today than me.

Although Sinner was unable to defend his American open crown and will slide to World No. 2 on Monday, he is proud of the performance he did in 2025. With titles in the Australian Open and Wimbledon and runs to the final in Roland Garros and the US Open, Sinner was only the fourth man in the open time in the Open Time to reach the champion match in all four major slams in a season in a season in a season.

In general it is seasonal, amazing, Sinner said. Four Grand Slam Finals of the Year. Two Grand Slams won twice in the final, they are incredible results, isn't it? [Im] Very happy, and now we try to end the year as strongly as possible.

After being beaten his 65-week reign on top of the PIF ATP rankings, Sinner is in the role of the hunter instead of the hunted shift in perspective he admits could be valuable.

Sometimes adding something, and I think that is going to be or that will make a difference with my personal point of view that I can say that I am going to be a better tennis player, Sinner said.

I'm going to change a few things on the serve, only small things, but they can make big differences. Then we see how it goes. I look forward to playing these matches again. Something new is now, I am not number 1 anymore, so it also changes a bit that you are chasing.

Sinner leaves New York with a record of 37-5 on season, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index.

