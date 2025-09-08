Sports
Jannik Sinner willing to lose matches that develop his game if it means that the Carlos Alcaraz are beating | ATP Tour
ATP Tour
Sinner willing to lose matches that evolve his game if it means beating the Alcaraz
Italian slips to World No. 2 after the seventh loss in the last eight games against Alcaraz
September 8, 2025
Corinne DuBreuil/ATP Tour
Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner in the US Open final, improves to 10-5 in their Lexus ATP Head2head series.
By Jerome Coombe
After having undergone his seventh defeat in his last eight Lexus ATP Head2Head meetings with Carlos Alcaraz a Loss that also the World No. 1 -Ranglist has cost, Jannik Sinner admits his time for a change.
The 24-year-old Italian fell in four sets to Alcaraz in the US Open final on Sunday and reflective on the route of their rivalry, he promised to shake things up. In his press conference after the tournament, Sinner recognized that he had become too predictable and emphasized the need to develop his game when he hopes to turn the tables.
I was very predictable on the field today. He did a lot of things, he changed the game. That is also his style of how he plays. Now it will be on me if I want to make changes or not, Sinner said after his 6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat. That's absolutely [what] We are going to work on. I try to be more prepared for the next game I will play against him.
It also depends on how you get to play against Carlos. One thing is when the Scoreline [or] Rather matches are comfortable, but you always do the same things as I did, for example during this tournament I did not make a series volley, I didn't use many dropshots, and then you arrive at a point where you play against Carlos where you have to go out of the comfort zone.
So from now on I may even lose some matches, but try to make some changes, try to be a bit more unpredictable as a player, because I think I have to do that, try to become a better tennis player. At the end of the day that is my main goal.
Sinner had been virtually inviolable on hard courts in recent years and arrived in the final at Flushing Meadows on an undefeated line of 27 games on Majors on the surface. Yet Alcaraz has now defeated him four consecutive time about what has long been sinners the strongest terrain.
The basis of the dominance of sinners has been his ability to shoot out of the baseline by opponents, a weapon that he used to beat Alcaraz for his first Wimbledon title in July. But with the number 1 place in the PIF ATP ranking lists on the line at the US Open, Sinner was simply surpassed by Alcaraz, who hit the number of winners (42 to 21) for their two-hour battle of 42 minutes.
He has improved. I felt [he] Was a little cleaner today. The things I did well in London did better today, Sinner said, comparing their fights at Wimbledon and the US Open. That is [the] result. I felt that he was doing everything a little better today, especially serving, both parties, both swings very clean.
I think that's it, I give him a lot of praise, because he has treated the situation better than me. He raised his level when he had to. I am still proud of myself, about the season that I play and make, but yes, he played better today than me.
Although Sinner was unable to defend his American open crown and will slide to World No. 2 on Monday, he is proud of the performance he did in 2025. With titles in the Australian Open and Wimbledon and runs to the final in Roland Garros and the US Open, Sinner was only the fourth man in the open time in the Open Time to reach the champion match in all four major slams in a season in a season in a season.
In general it is seasonal, amazing, Sinner said. Four Grand Slam Finals of the Year. Two Grand Slams won twice in the final, they are incredible results, isn't it? [Im] Very happy, and now we try to end the year as strongly as possible.
After being beaten his 65-week reign on top of the PIF ATP rankings, Sinner is in the role of the hunter instead of the hunted shift in perspective he admits could be valuable.
Sometimes adding something, and I think that is going to be or that will make a difference with my personal point of view that I can say that I am going to be a better tennis player, Sinner said.
I'm going to change a few things on the serve, only small things, but they can make big differences. Then we see how it goes. I look forward to playing these matches again. Something new is now, I am not number 1 anymore, so it also changes a bit that you are chasing.
Sinner leaves New York with a record of 37-5 on season, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index.
Although he is now 2,590 points on Alcaraz's drift in the PIF ATP Live Race to Turin, the reigning Nitto ATP Finals Champion will close the gap in the last part of the seasons while their battle for ATP is being spewed at the end of the end of the ATP at the end of the ATP.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/sinner-reaction-us-open-2025-final
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Archa Jain, Radhika Soni start strong in Utt National Ranking Table Tennis – ThePrint – Ptifeed
- 3.2 moderate earthquake taxes near Blazanton on Sunday morning
- Muhadjir: Arif Bumimera Mastermind Growth and Poverty Management
- One minute a day can literally give life for years
- XI and Putin to participate in the Summit Brics Trade without Modi
- Cook Government Backs State-wide calendar of large sporting events
- Tony Shalhouh tests the best breads in the world to go to Lambeau to Tokyo Break bread | Cnn
- 11600 pregnant women need urgent support after the Afghanistan earthquake – Afghanistan
- The legal trial of 125 Billions of RP began Gibran, a history of secondary in Singapore was not considered in accordance with the rules of the Republic of Indonesia
- US Open: Why was Donald Trump boasted at the final? Tennis -fans annoyed the visitor's visit
- Trump takes credit for Biden's infrastructure projects to which he opposed
- Eng vs SA 3rd ODI: Bethell, Root, Jofra Archer Star in England Record 342-Run Odi Win