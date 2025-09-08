England won on Sunday (September 7, 2025) with 342 runs with 342 runs with the biggest victory margin in one -day international cricket.

Pacer Jofra Archer took four Wickets and England recovered some pride to deny South Africa a series of Sweep in the third and last ODI.

Settling after losing the throw, England scored 414-5 in 50 overs in Southampton's Rose Bowl with centuries of Joe Root (100) and the 21-year-old Jacob Bethell (110). Jos Butler did not stand out a 32-ball 62. Opener Jamie Smith also hit 62 in 48 deliveries.

In the answer, South Africa 72 was rejected in 20.5 overs after he was reduced to 24-6 at some point. Temba Bavuma was injured during the field and did not batte.

Archer took four wickets for only five points in his first five overs and ended with figures of 4-18 in nine overs.

India held the earlier winning margin record of 317 runs against Sri Lanka in 2023. Dozens of teams have won with the maximum number of wickets (10), but this is the highest winning margin per runs.

South Africa won the series 2-1. It had already granted the series with a game to save on Thursday after a five-run victory in the second game.

England became 131 on the basis of losing the first match of Seven Wickets in Headingley.

A T20 series of three games between the two teams starts on Wednesday in Cardiff.