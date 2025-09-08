US Open: Why was Donald Trump boasted at the final? Tennis -fans annoyed the visitor's visit





Trump lives the final of the men's singles of the US Open Tennis Championships (AP Photo) US President Donald Trump was booed at the final of the US Open Mens Singles between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in New York on Sunday. In Arthur Ashe Stadium, Trump was shown on the scenes, which led to reactions from the crowd. ABC broadcast images showed him from a box to wave, although the channel did not capture a crowd audio. Later ESPN covered audibly cheering and angry when Trump appeared again.US Tennis Association (USTA) asked broadcasters not to show any reactions to Trump. A spokesperson for the USTA told Reuters that the association asks routinely that off-Court disturbances are not emphasized. Ostapenko responds to open incident in the US, denies accusations of racism after a dispute with Townsend Why was Trump booing? Fans stood in line for more than an hour at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest tennis location in New York, with a capacity of nearly 24,000 people. American secret service and other federal security officers showed bags and guided fans through metal detectors. The competition, originally planned at 2 p.m. Edt, started 30 minutes late. Kevin, a man from Brooklyn who worked in private equity, said he was waiting for 1.5 hours and blamed Trump for the delay. One hundred percent him. Very selfish. He should know that an event like this would be stopped for him, especially in a city that hates him, he told Reuters. Another source told Six that the event was absolutely chaos. Cars cannot get to parking places and people walk for miles. Even celebrities wait like everyone else.However, some fans were detached. Karen Stark, a retired tennis fan from Michigan, said that Trump can go wherever he wants and attend a match if he wants, as quoted by Reuters. A spokesperson for the secret service recognized the delays and say that we acknowledge that improved security before the president's visit may have contributed to delays for those present. We sincerely thank every fan for their patience and understanding. Donald Trump boosted by US Open Crowd | 10 News The USTA said it had tried to reduce delays by holders of messages to arrive early and use public transport. After his return to Washington, Trump told reporters that he loved attending the game and both players praised incredible talent, and sarcastically added, the fans were really nice. I didn't know what to expect. Usually you would say that that would be a somewhat progressive crowd, as they say nowadays. Trump, who regularly plays golf in the Washington region and on his property in New Jersey and Florida, has attended several sporting events as president, including the Super Bowl and UFC fights, who receives mixed reactions every time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/us-open-why-was-donald-trump-booed-at-finale-tennis-fans-annoyed-with-us-presidents-visit/articleshow/123756741.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos