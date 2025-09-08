Archa Jain, Radhika Soni start strong in Utt National Ranking Table Tennis – ThePrint – Ptifeed





New Delhi, 7 September (PTI) Delhi's Arha Jain and Radhika Soni from Rajasthan came to the fore as the striking artists, with sufficient calm on the way to winning their respective under-19 girl matches in the second UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships, who started here on Sunday. On a day on which most group stoppers defeated their opening rounds, Archa showed tactical maturity beyond her age to beat the Pritha Talukdar of Bengal with 5-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 11-2 in group 3. Archa will record Maharashtra's Harde Patel on Monday.

Rajasthan's Radhika Soni produced one of the more striking results by overthrowing Tamil Nadu's higher ranked K. Ananya in five games. Bengal Soumya Das also script a comeback, in which he destroyed a 1-2 shortage to beat Rajasthan's Sunidhi Dewan in another pulsating meeting. Local Girl Sandhya Kumari Grounds One 11-6, 8-11, 5-11, 11-5, 11-9 Victory over Pondicherry's S. Shivasri. Haryana's Tanmayee Saha conquered a spicy attempt by Maharashtra's Anoushka Patil, recovering on time to achieve the decision-maker 11-7 for a 3-2 victory. Delhi's Tushti Sood also showed her promise and focused Bengal's Snigdha Das in five games, while Kerala's Dhaaani Jain Back-to-Back victories scored to bring himself into a strong position for the knockouts. In other games in the first round, Maharashtra's Pratik Yedke had to dig deep against UP's VANSH SUNDRIYAL, while Ncoe's Shrijoyee Mukherjee had a recovery against Somya Singh after dropping the first two games. However, the teammate Ardita Das of Shrijoyee could not follow and fell to UP's Ayushi Singhal in five games. Samriddhi Sharma van Up was passing Delhi's Aarna Gauhar Ahuja 14-12 in the decision maker for a 3-2 victory. PTI Ben AH AH This report is automatically generated from PTI News Service. ThePrint does not hold responsibility for its content.

