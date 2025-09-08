Alcaraz sinks Sinner in US Open Tennis Final, Herwint number 1 ranking





September 7 (UPI) – Carlos Alcaraz has used an unparalleled energy and Jannik Sinner with raw athletics overwhelmed on Sunday to win the US Open Tennis title and to win back the number 1 world ranking. The Spaniard often seemed to float above the acrylic surface until sounds of his sneaker glasses and ballpops echoed by the Arthur Ashe stadium during the 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory. With the victory, Alcaraz improved to 61-6 of the year. He won seven titles during his Ascension. “I am really proud of the people I have around me,” said Alcaraz, who earned a prize of $ 5 million, on the ESPN broadcast. 'Thank you very much. This achievement is thanks to you. I love you all. “ Alcaraz, who mixed in drop shots, slices and volleys, had a 14-6 advantage in Forehand winners on Sinner for the sixth Grand Slam Singles Crown of his career. He also kept benefits of 10-2 in Aces and 42-21 in winners. He broke his Italian enemy five times. Sinner earned only one breaking point opportunity, which he converted. “I did my best today,” said Sinner. “I couldn't do anymore.” Sunday's game, which would start at 2 p.m. Edt, was postponed with half an hour because of swelling crowds and increased security caused by the presence of President Donald Trump, who was only the second sitting president who attended the tournament. When the game started, Sinner could not match the intensity of Alcaraz. Alcaraz started matching by breaking Sinner's first Serve. He leaned on low slices during the first set, which turned out to be difficult for Sinner to return. Each player was held for the next five games. Alcaraz then broke sinner for a second time and loved a set point for an early edge. Sinner and Alcaraz held for the first two games of the second set. Sinner held again in the third game and broke Alcaraz for the second time of the tournament in the fourth for a 3-1 advantage. Both players held the rest of the set, allowing Sinner to bind the game. Alcaraz came out in the last set. He held up to open the set before he break the first serve of Sinner on his way to a 3-0 edge. He then earned his fourth break from sinner and held a 5-0 advantage. Alcaraz got stuck again in the seventh game for Set Point and a 2-1 advantage. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GXDyux9FSG Sinner fought against a new Alcaraz breaking point opportunity and held on to start the fourth set. But Alcaraz broke the Italian during his third service game of the set to achieve a 3-2 advantage. Sinner and Alcaraz each held in the next four games. Alcaraz and Sinner opened the last game with a 13-shot Rally. Sinner fought two championships, but Alcaraz then fired a 113-MPH AAS to win the title. Carlos Alcaraz van Spanje holds his winners trophy after beating Jannik Sinner of Italy in the men's finale during the US Open Tennis Championship 2025 in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, NY, on September 7, 2025. 6-1, 3-6, 3-6 6-1, 6-1, 6-1, 6-1, 6-1, 6-1, 6-4. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License photo

