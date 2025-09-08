Kansas State Football with the Worst-Case Scenario after the loss of the army

Kansas State Football loses to the army: Response after a disaster Kansas State Football is not in a good place after he fell to the army on Saturday evening. K-State Sports reporter Wyatt Wheeler responds to the loss.

Kansas State Football has had a disappointing start of a season that started with high expectations.

The team has been losses on a ranked opponent in Ireland and an army team with a back -up quarterback.

Problems include an inconsistent running game and a defense struggling to get rid of important downs.

Manhattan If you would prepare a nightmare scenario for Kansas State Football to start the season, it would probably look a bit like what has already happened.

Losses in Ireland while they implode and do not benefit from a profitable match against a ranked opponent? Account.

Do you need a game-winning drive to beat your FCS opponent, and the feeling still that it was a loss in the end? Account.

Losing an army team that a week after it was actually able to beat the FCS team, lost a back -up Quarterback that it paid to play? Account.

The only thing that is missing so far is a loss for the Jayhawks, so that the 16-game extraction streak of the wildcats in the Sunflower Showdown is broken. Rest assured unless Kansas State turns drastically before visiting Lawrence, seems to come that day.

What is wrong in the world with the Kansas State Football

The sky feels like he falls in Manhattan, which is anything but Manhappiness. A season that many thought would keep BIG 12 championship potential, she is now wondering what is wrong with the Wildcats in the world.

“I am the leader of this group, it is not sunny every day and 70, and if it is not 70, who has to stand up?” Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said. “It must be me. I know we have a good football team. They can get me to die about not gaining this victory, but I'm going to come back tomorrow, and I'm going to give it everything for these guys because they earn it.”

At the moment it seems that Kansas State is trying to be one thing if it should actually be something else. Turning the ball is what the wildcats want to do if they just can't get the consistent push they should get. Perhaps that improves when Dylan Edwards returns to the Line -Up. Maybe not.

Avery Johnson deserves better. His Downfield -one of the smartest places of the season has been and the Wildcats should have led to a victory over the army. Part of the playcalling took the ball out of his hands, hoping that the Run game would come.

Johnson might have had the opportunity to be the hero for a second consecutive week, but the defense continues to struggle. It could not get off the field at third or fourth downs and was worn out for a second half in which the army kept almost 27 of 30 minutes at the ball.

“We are going to reset like a team, and we're going together,” said Senior Defending Tackle Damian Ilalio. “We have been to tough places earlier. In 2022 people did not think we were going to win the Big 12 after the first few games. It's not over yet. There is still a long way to go and we have a lot to repair, but it's not over at all.”

The problems of Kansas State Football go under a national spotlight

K-State is in a difficult place, which means that it will travel to Arizona for a Friday evening match, so that the Wildcats are placed in front of a national audience again. Arizona may have improved and starts the season 2-0 against Hawaii and FCS Weber State and defeated them with a combined 88-9. Fortunately, an open week follows.

There is still some uncertainty around Big 12, but teams such as Utah, Baylor and Texas Tech are really looking for. Iowa State I have a big victory in Iowa on Saturday Arizona State Mississippi fell in the state. Kansas Looks solid, despite the loss against Missouri. We still learn about the others, but it is probably safe to say that Kansas State is at least better than the cowboys in Oklahoma State.

Ilalio is right; There is still a lot of season left and enough time for Kansas State to turn it around. The wildcats are only 0-1 in Big 12 Play, and it will be a conference game from here.

But make no mistake, it's time for the wildcats to wake up before this nightmare gets worse the season.

Wyatt D. Wheeler