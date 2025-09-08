Sports
Kansas State Football with the Worst-Case Scenario after the loss of the army
Kansas State Football loses to the army: Response after a disaster
Kansas State Football is not in a good place after he fell to the army on Saturday evening. K-State Sports reporter Wyatt Wheeler responds to the loss.
- Kansas State Football has had a disappointing start of a season that started with high expectations.
- The team has been losses on a ranked opponent in Ireland and an army team with a back -up quarterback.
- Problems include an inconsistent running game and a defense struggling to get rid of important downs.
Manhattan If you would prepare a nightmare scenario for Kansas State Football to start the season, it would probably look a bit like what has already happened.
Losses in Ireland while they implode and do not benefit from a profitable match against a ranked opponent? Account.
Do you need a game-winning drive to beat your FCS opponent, and the feeling still that it was a loss in the end? Account.
Losing an army team that a week after it was actually able to beat the FCS team, lost a back -up Quarterback that it paid to play? Account.
The only thing that is missing so far is a loss for the Jayhawks, so that the 16-game extraction streak of the wildcats in the Sunflower Showdown is broken. Rest assured unless Kansas State turns drastically before visiting Lawrence, seems to come that day.
What is wrong in the world with the Kansas State Football
The sky feels like he falls in Manhattan, which is anything but Manhappiness. A season that many thought would keep BIG 12 championship potential, she is now wondering what is wrong with the Wildcats in the world.
“I am the leader of this group, it is not sunny every day and 70, and if it is not 70, who has to stand up?” Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said. “It must be me. I know we have a good football team. They can get me to die about not gaining this victory, but I'm going to come back tomorrow, and I'm going to give it everything for these guys because they earn it.”
At the moment it seems that Kansas State is trying to be one thing if it should actually be something else. Turning the ball is what the wildcats want to do if they just can't get the consistent push they should get. Perhaps that improves when Dylan Edwards returns to the Line -Up. Maybe not.
Avery Johnson deserves better. His Downfield -one of the smartest places of the season has been and the Wildcats should have led to a victory over the army. Part of the playcalling took the ball out of his hands, hoping that the Run game would come.
Johnson might have had the opportunity to be the hero for a second consecutive week, but the defense continues to struggle. It could not get off the field at third or fourth downs and was worn out for a second half in which the army kept almost 27 of 30 minutes at the ball.
“We are going to reset like a team, and we're going together,” said Senior Defending Tackle Damian Ilalio. “We have been to tough places earlier. In 2022 people did not think we were going to win the Big 12 after the first few games. It's not over yet. There is still a long way to go and we have a lot to repair, but it's not over at all.”
The problems of Kansas State Football go under a national spotlight
K-State is in a difficult place, which means that it will travel to Arizona for a Friday evening match, so that the Wildcats are placed in front of a national audience again. Arizona may have improved and starts the season 2-0 against Hawaii and FCS Weber State and defeated them with a combined 88-9. Fortunately, an open week follows.
There is still some uncertainty around Big 12, but teams such as Utah, Baylor and Texas Tech are really looking for. Iowa State I have a big victory in Iowa on Saturday Arizona State Mississippi fell in the state. Kansas Looks solid, despite the loss against Missouri. We still learn about the others, but it is probably safe to say that Kansas State is at least better than the cowboys in Oklahoma State.
Ilalio is right; There is still a lot of season left and enough time for Kansas State to turn it around. The wildcats are only 0-1 in Big 12 Play, and it will be a conference game from here.
But make no mistake, it's time for the wildcats to wake up before this nightmare gets worse the season.
Wyatt D. Wheeler treats Kansas State Athletics for the USA Today Network and Topeka Capital journal. You can follow it on X on@WyattWheeler_Please contact him on 417-371-6987 or e-mail him at [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cjonline.com/story/sports/college/cat-zone/2025/09/07/kansas-state-football-army-score-result-stats-big-12/85873297007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- North Dakota State football player from Wayzata, accused of stealing the watch worth $ 228k, removed from team
- It should be clear now that Trump is not, and will never be, an ally – politico
- Ajit Agarkar: Take bullets with a smile in Indian crickets hottest chair | Cricket -Nieuws
- RFK Jr. Sennet is heated with the Senante's conflict
- The representative of the charitable country is residing destroying the earthquake in Afghanistan – Afghanistan
- RI-Denmark collaborates on the marine space plan to advance offshore wind energy
- Carlos Alcaraz won his 2nd American Open in the match delayed by Trump's attendanceExBulletin
- The Congo has announced a new Ebola outbreak. Here's what you need to know
- Murage off China from the best computer chip technology
- Tennis Star, Quadri Aruna, complains consistent poor treatment by Nigerian government
- Erin Patterson Australian Australian Erin Patterson imprisoned for the rest of his life for the lunch of toxic fungi BBC News
- Ukraine-Russia War dergest: Trump to discuss new sanctions in Moscow this week after a greater war attack