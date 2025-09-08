Sports
Landry Shamet works open as a photographer
NThat York (AP) Like most basketball players, Landry Shamet has been busy taking pictures.
This weekend they were with a camera. He worked as a photographer atOpen the US.
The guard who spent last season with the New York Knicks had a job at the US Tennis Association and was in Arthur Ashe Stadium photos during the last matches of the ladies and gentlemen.
Since 2018, an NBA player, Shamet said that photography started as a hobby about four years ago. Eventually he started to meet professionals, gain more experience and his passion grew from there.
And somehow I am open here at the US, he said on Sunday before he took his place in the Fotoput earlierCarlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner.
It was the second year Shamets with an unpaid position with the USTA. In 2024 he was on the site during the first week of the tournament. This time he performed well enough that he was asked to come in the last weekend.
Usta photographer Jen Pottheiser looked at Shamet position itself for photos ofAryna SabalenkaDuring the trophy presentation after the ladies' final and thought that his 6-foot-4 height would help him get something that others might not be able to.
But apart from that are his action photos really huge, Pothiser said. He is really a photography student here. He asks great questions. To be honest, he is a great teammate. I'm sure every New Yorker knows that.
Shamet uses his own camera equipment, which he had never suggested to possess. Although he enjoyed taking photos, he just used his phone.
My friend was like, you should get a camera, Shamet said. I'm something like that, I'm not going to use a camera. Who has more cameras? You simply use your phone. Who needs a camera?
But once he had one, he liked to take it on road trips or just use it at home around the streets. Ultimately, just like colleague athletes such as baseball from Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. And Randy Johnson, and playing Marshawn Lynch, he became good enough to get close to the action at sporting events.
He is now more of a tennis fan after he had been to the players and learned their stories. When he first came to the US open as a fan a few years ago, Shamet only knew the biggest names, such as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
It was also easier to walk around then. Shamet said he was recognized this year and opposed by quite a few fans after playing the first Knicks team to reach the Eastern Conference Finals since 2000.
He was in New York and trains, hoping for a return to the Knicks. But wherever he ends up and when he finished playing, he knows that photography will be there.
I think, since I picked up the camera, I didn't really provide a day where I put it down, Shamet said. Even when we go out, I always have a camera with me, just to have. So whether it is just like a hobby, walking around, photographing things that I might like to express and do things like this on the wall in my house or do things like, it will always be there.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nba.com/news/landry-shamet-photographer-us-open-tennis
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- North Dakota State football player from Wayzata, accused of stealing the watch worth $ 228k, removed from team
- It should be clear now that Trump is not, and will never be, an ally – politico
- Ajit Agarkar: Take bullets with a smile in Indian crickets hottest chair | Cricket -Nieuws
- RFK Jr. Sennet is heated with the Senante's conflict
- The representative of the charitable country is residing destroying the earthquake in Afghanistan – Afghanistan
- RI-Denmark collaborates on the marine space plan to advance offshore wind energy
- Carlos Alcaraz won his 2nd American Open in the match delayed by Trump's attendanceExBulletin
- The Congo has announced a new Ebola outbreak. Here's what you need to know
- Murage off China from the best computer chip technology
- Tennis Star, Quadri Aruna, complains consistent poor treatment by Nigerian government
- Erin Patterson Australian Australian Erin Patterson imprisoned for the rest of his life for the lunch of toxic fungi BBC News
- Ukraine-Russia War dergest: Trump to discuss new sanctions in Moscow this week after a greater war attack