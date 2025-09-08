Landry Shamet works open as a photographer

NThat York (AP) Like most basketball players, Landry Shamet has been busy taking pictures.

This weekend they were with a camera. He worked as a photographer atOpen the US.

The guard who spent last season with the New York Knicks had a job at the US Tennis Association and was in Arthur Ashe Stadium photos during the last matches of the ladies and gentlemen.

Since 2018, an NBA player, Shamet said that photography started as a hobby about four years ago. Eventually he started to meet professionals, gain more experience and his passion grew from there.

And somehow I am open here at the US, he said on Sunday before he took his place in the Fotoput earlierCarlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner.

It was the second year Shamets with an unpaid position with the USTA. In 2024 he was on the site during the first week of the tournament. This time he performed well enough that he was asked to come in the last weekend.

Usta photographer Jen Pottheiser looked at Shamet position itself for photos ofAryna SabalenkaDuring the trophy presentation after the ladies' final and thought that his 6-foot-4 height would help him get something that others might not be able to.

But apart from that are his action photos really huge, Pothiser said. He is really a photography student here. He asks great questions. To be honest, he is a great teammate. I'm sure every New Yorker knows that.

Shamet uses his own camera equipment, which he had never suggested to possess. Although he enjoyed taking photos, he just used his phone.

My friend was like, you should get a camera, Shamet said. I'm something like that, I'm not going to use a camera. Who has more cameras? You simply use your phone. Who needs a camera?

But once he had one, he liked to take it on road trips or just use it at home around the streets. Ultimately, just like colleague athletes such as baseball from Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. And Randy Johnson, and playing Marshawn Lynch, he became good enough to get close to the action at sporting events.

He is now more of a tennis fan after he had been to the players and learned their stories. When he first came to the US open as a fan a few years ago, Shamet only knew the biggest names, such as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

It was also easier to walk around then. Shamet said he was recognized this year and opposed by quite a few fans after playing the first Knicks team to reach the Eastern Conference Finals since 2000.

He was in New York and trains, hoping for a return to the Knicks. But wherever he ends up and when he finished playing, he knows that photography will be there.

I think, since I picked up the camera, I didn't really provide a day where I put it down, Shamet said. Even when we go out, I always have a camera with me, just to have. So whether it is just like a hobby, walking around, photographing things that I might like to express and do things like this on the wall in my house or do things like, it will always be there.