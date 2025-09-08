Sports
Tennis Star, Quadri Aruna, complains consistent poor treatment by Nigerian government
Nigerias Table Tennis Sensation, Quadri Aruna, has again shared what he described as years of neglect and poor treatment of the Nigerian government, despite his historical performance on the world stage.
In a Facebook message on Sunday, seen by Premium Times, Aruna described that he has largely relied on private sponsors and personal sacrifices to retain his career for more than 15 years, with little or no support from the country that he represents internationally.
Aruna, who is the highest ranked player and celebrated widely because of his resilience and unique attacking style, said that the neglect not only impeded its own progress, but also threatens the future of younger Nigerian talents.
Tournaments without coaches
The 36-year-old remembered 15 years ago to Portugal to play professionally in the Portuguese Super League, where he enjoyed steady competition and support from Wahid Enitan Oshodi, a private benefactor, now president of the Africa Table Tennis Federation. Oshodis -Help, he said, helped him to improve quickly at a time when the Nigerian government offered no support.
With zero support from the government of Nigeria, I played 99% of the tournaments without a coach and I usually traveled alone, Aruna wrote.
He mentioned the ITTF World Cup 2014 in Dsseldorf as a turning point. His sponsor at the time, Joola, provided him with a German coach, while Oshodi paid for his journey and accommodation. That combination, Aruna said, pushed him to a historic quarter -final finish, the first of an African player.
Likewise, Oshodi again intervened in the construction of the Rio Olympic Games in 2016 and provided a rare Nigerian sponsor, gambling company Babajebu. Aruna has credited the three -year -old deal to help him adequately prepare himself for Rio, where he surprised the world by reaching the quarterfinals the best Olympic performance ever by an African table tennis player.
Government support limited to one tournament
Apart from those rare interventions, Aruna said, his story was one of self -sponsorship and abandonment.
Year after year I keep playing without a coach because Nigeria refused to support me. When I place in 12 tournaments in a year, Nigeria only pays for one tournament, which is usually an African event. The rest is sponsored or supported by my sponsor, Gewo, he complained.
His most recent experience, he revealed, was at the 2025 world championships in Doha, Qatar, where he had to buy his own ticket after Nigerian officials had to act on time.
He also told how his coach, Dotun Omoniyi, who led him to two early victories, was abruptly told to return home because the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation said there was no money to re -arrange his ticket. Aruna said that he later paid a friend of Togo to extend his journey and coach him in the knockout rounds. With that help he reached the round of 16.
A decorated career with little recognition
Over the years, Aruna has broken several barriers for African table tennis:
In 2014 he became the first African to reach the quarterfinals of the ITTF World Cup.
In 2016 he reached the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games in Rio and defeated several higher opponents.
He is consistently arranged among the world's top 20 players, with a peak on World No. 10 in 2022, the highest ever for an African.
He has won several ITTF Africa Cup titles, Commonwealth Medailles and led Nigeria to Continental Glory.
Despite these achievements, Aruna has repeatedly complained about neglect by Nigerian sports authorities, who often only celebrate his victories but offer little institutional support.
Sports analysts often have his struggles opposite with the heavy investments that other countries make in their athletes. In China, Japan and Germany, for example, elite table tennis players travel with teams of coaches, psychologists and physiotherapists. Quadri, on the other hand, says that he spent most of his career traveling and only competing.
Aruna's call for action
The athlete ended his message with an appeal to the Nigerian authorities to change course, not necessarily because of him, but for the younger generation of players.
It's time. The very important Nigeria is starting to invest in current young players to attend regularly tournaments, he wrote.
The star, which remains the biggest export of Nigerias outside of football and athletics, thanked its global supporters for the fact that he stood with him and prayed for the progress of Nigerias.
The latest eruption from Aruna has again brought attention to the Nigerias Sports Administration and evokes questions about why one of Afrikas continues to struggle for support from his home country.
Below is the full text of the lamentation of Quadri Aruna
Fifteen (15) years ago I arrived in Portugal to play as a professional table tennis player in the Portuguese Super League and almost every weekend I played competition matches for my club, and internationally I played a minimum of one tournament in a month in a month with the support of Barrister Wahid Enitan Federation and the current President made me.
With zero support from the government of Nigeria, I played 99% of the tournaments without a coach and I usually traveled alone.
World Cup 2014 in Düsseldorf, my former sponsor (Joola) supported me with the German coach named Adomeit, while lawyer Wahid Enitan Oshodi paid for my airline ticket and hotel and the presence of the coach brought me to the quarterfinals.
Years later, the same lawyer Wahid Enitan Oshodi got me the only sponsor I ever from Nigeria, Babaijebu for three years and this played an important role in my Rio Olympic Preparation 2016 where I received a quarter final.
Year after year I keep playing without a coach because Nigeria refused to support me and when I perform in 12 tournaments in a year, Nigeria only pays for one tournament that is mainly African tournament and the rest of the tournaments are sponsored and supporting my sponsor Gewo.
2025 World Championships in Doha, I bought my ticket myself because Nigeria refused to buy my ticket on time and I had to be in Doha for my participation for my participation, I played my first two games with coach Dotun Omoniyi and I felt completely at ease with his words during the play of my first two games that coach said.
I later paid a friend of Togo to change his flight to coach me in my round of 32 with the help of Fanny as my coach of Togo, I got a round of 16 in Doha World Championships.
It is time, the very important Nigeria is starting to invest in the current young players to attend regularly tournaments.
Thanks to everyone for the support over the years.
God blessed nigeria
