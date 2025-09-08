Sports
Ajit Agarkar: Take bullets with a smile in Indian crickets hottest chair | Cricket -Nieuws
New Delhi: The buzz around team selection is always intense. Who will make the cut? Who needs to be admitted or omitted? Does the figure of a senior players sometimes weigh heavier than the current form? In the midst of all this, the only person who takes the heat is the selector.Sitting on the hot chair of the Selectors is never easy. But former India Pacer Ajit Agarkar, the current most important selector, has taken the criticism.
Agarkar has been at the helm since 2023. Since the leadership, Agarkar has confronted with its part of the check, but has rarely responded publicly because the results have spoken louder than words.Under his term of office, India reached the ODI World Cup final of 2023, won the World Cup 2024 T20 and added another ICC title by winning the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Mumbai: BCCI selection committee Chairman Ajit Agarkar with Indian T20 Cricket Team supporter Suryakumar Yadav during a press conference to announce the Indian team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, at the BCCI head office in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI08_19_2025_000241A)
In addition to the silverware, Agarkar has also laid the foundation for the future, so that various young and promising cricketers are supported. Players such as Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana, Dhruv Jurgel and Nitish Kumar Reddy have all benefited from his confidence and support. Even people like Karun Nair got a second wind. Agarkar has also shown that he is not afraid of taking on daring phone calls. The increase in Shubman Gill to the Testcaptainincy is the most up -to -date example. At the end of the day it is the selector that goes through the grinding, balancing talent, form, fitness and future vision.Timesofindia.com spoke with the former selector Devang Gandhi, who shared insights about the challenges of selection and how Agarkar treated the pressure with calmness and also delivered results.
Bengaluru: BCCI main selector Ajit Agarkar, center, former cricket player VVS Laxman, right, and others on day two of the Duleep Trophy 2025 first semifinal cricket match between South Zone and North Zone, in BCCI Center of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI09_05_2025_000109b)
“The task of the selector is not easy. It is not easy to please everyone. It is never easy. It is often not about selection but elimination. It is difficult (to drop senior players) because there is so much talent at your disposal. Some decisions may sound hard. As a player I understand the emotions of those who have been omitted. If things are communicated well, players understand it too. Ultimately, you just have to wait for your time and take the opportunity, “said Gandhi Timesofindia.com in an exclusive interview.“Ajit and his team have done very well. India has already won two ICC trophies that people should not forget. A young side did well during the recent tour of England. As far as Shreyas Iyer is concerned, he was not part of the World Cup 2024. He has been consistent in the IPL, but the question is: in whose place will he come in? Tilak has runs in South Africa, Surya did well, Hardik and Shivam Dube are in the middle order, followed by the keeper and Axar Patel. At the moment Shreyas will have to wait, but he is extremely talented and improved, “he said.“In the Indian cricket, 90% of the team chooses themselves. The debates are usually around 12 players, depending on the circumstances. For Australia you could take an extra fast bowler; in Asia, an extra spinner. Those small details are important. You have to look at a longness or that player is still a difficult player.
** EDS: Image of third parties ** In this image via @bcci via X on 19 August 2025, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, chairman of the Ajit Agarkar selection committee and others during a meeting of the Indian Squad for the coming Asia Cup 2025. ( @BCCI -Photo). (PTI08_19_2025_2025_2025_2025_2025_2025_2025_2025_2025_2025_2025_2025_2025_2025_2025_2025_2025B)
As the saying reads, you cannot please everyone. Gandhi believes that a selector should set aside criticism and only concentrate on what is best for the team.But what happens if the Indian captain is in the selection room? How much weight does the opinion of the captains have?Does he prevail in the last call?“Criticism is part of the work in a country like India. Every domestic artist thinks they should play for India. But we must meet the needs of the Indian cricket, no emotions. Yes, there will be criticism in the media and on social media, but as selectors we only focused on a few familiar voices and whether we were on the right way, “said Gandhi.
Survey
Do you think Ajit Agarkar has handled the pressure of the selectors well?
“Normally, selectors and captains are aligned. If the captain strongly thinks about one player, there is nothing wrong with that. In the end it is about what is best for Indian Cricket,” he said.“Very important. They co -exist and serve the greater cause of the Indian cricket. Differences of opinions happen, but general coordination makes the work easier for everyone. It is ideally how it should work,” he added.With India who starts to start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign, the title defender will want to keep their crown in the VAE. This edition will also mark a new chapter, because India takes the field without loyal Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but they still remain favorites.India has won the tournament eight times a record by each team in the history of Asia Cup.India will open their campaign on 10 September against hosts UAE in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The long -awaited collision with arch -rival Pakistan will follow at the same location on 14 September.“I think the selected team is a very good and formidable side. We must not forget that India has so much talent that we can even set up a different T20 side that can compete at a global level,” Gandhi said.“Unfortunately, selection is more of an elimination process in India that someone will always miss. Those who have not been picked must continue to score or take wickets and wait for their turn,” he added.
|
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/asia-cup/ajit-agarkar-taking-bullets-with-a-smile-in-indian-crickets-hottest-seat/articleshow/123745052.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- North Dakota State football player from Wayzata, accused of stealing the watch worth $ 228k, removed from team
- It should be clear now that Trump is not, and will never be, an ally – politico
- Ajit Agarkar: Take bullets with a smile in Indian crickets hottest chair | Cricket -Nieuws
- RFK Jr. Sennet is heated with the Senante's conflict
- The representative of the charitable country is residing destroying the earthquake in Afghanistan – Afghanistan
- RI-Denmark collaborates on the marine space plan to advance offshore wind energy
- Carlos Alcaraz won his 2nd American Open in the match delayed by Trump's attendanceExBulletin
- The Congo has announced a new Ebola outbreak. Here's what you need to know
- Murage off China from the best computer chip technology
- Tennis Star, Quadri Aruna, complains consistent poor treatment by Nigerian government
- Erin Patterson Australian Australian Erin Patterson imprisoned for the rest of his life for the lunch of toxic fungi BBC News
- Ukraine-Russia War dergest: Trump to discuss new sanctions in Moscow this week after a greater war attack