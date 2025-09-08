Ajit Agarkar: Take bullets with a smile in Indian crickets hottest chair | Cricket -Nieuws

BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar on day two of the Duleep Trophy 2025 First semifinal cricket match between South Zone and North Zone, in BCCI Center of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (PTI)

New Delhi: The buzz around team selection is always intense. Who will make the cut? Who needs to be admitted or omitted? Does the figure of a senior players sometimes weigh heavier than the current form? In the midst of all this, the only person who takes the heat is the selector.Sitting on the hot chair of the Selectors is never easy. But former India Pacer Ajit Agarkar, the current most important selector, has taken the criticism.

Agarkar has been at the helm since 2023. Since the leadership, Agarkar has confronted with its part of the check, but has rarely responded publicly because the results have spoken louder than words.Under his term of office, India reached the ODI World Cup final of 2023, won the World Cup 2024 T20 and added another ICC title by winning the 2025 Champions Trophy.

In addition to the silverware, Agarkar has also laid the foundation for the future, so that various young and promising cricketers are supported. Players such as Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana, Dhruv Jurgel and Nitish Kumar Reddy have all benefited from his confidence and support. Even people like Karun Nair got a second wind. Agarkar has also shown that he is not afraid of taking on daring phone calls. The increase in Shubman Gill to the Testcaptainincy is the most up -to -date example. At the end of the day it is the selector that goes through the grinding, balancing talent, form, fitness and future vision.Timesofindia.com spoke with the former selector Devang Gandhi, who shared insights about the challenges of selection and how Agarkar treated the pressure with calmness and also delivered results.

“The task of the selector is not easy. It is not easy to please everyone. It is never easy. It is often not about selection but elimination. It is difficult (to drop senior players) because there is so much talent at your disposal. Some decisions may sound hard. As a player I understand the emotions of those who have been omitted. If things are communicated well, players understand it too. Ultimately, you just have to wait for your time and take the opportunity, “said Gandhi Timesofindia.com in an exclusive interview.“Ajit and his team have done very well. India has already won two ICC trophies that people should not forget. A young side did well during the recent tour of England. As far as Shreyas Iyer is concerned, he was not part of the World Cup 2024. He has been consistent in the IPL, but the question is: in whose place will he come in? Tilak has runs in South Africa, Surya did well, Hardik and Shivam Dube are in the middle order, followed by the keeper and Axar Patel. At the moment Shreyas will have to wait, but he is extremely talented and improved, “he said.“In the Indian cricket, 90% of the team chooses themselves. The debates are usually around 12 players, depending on the circumstances. For Australia you could take an extra fast bowler; in Asia, an extra spinner. Those small details are important. You have to look at a longness or that player is still a difficult player.

As the saying reads, you cannot please everyone. Gandhi believes that a selector should set aside criticism and only concentrate on what is best for the team.But what happens if the Indian captain is in the selection room? How much weight does the opinion of the captains have?Does he prevail in the last call?“Criticism is part of the work in a country like India. Every domestic artist thinks they should play for India. But we must meet the needs of the Indian cricket, no emotions. Yes, there will be criticism in the media and on social media, but as selectors we only focused on a few familiar voices and whether we were on the right way, “said Gandhi.

“Normally, selectors and captains are aligned. If the captain strongly thinks about one player, there is nothing wrong with that. In the end it is about what is best for Indian Cricket,” he said.“Very important. They co -exist and serve the greater cause of the Indian cricket. Differences of opinions happen, but general coordination makes the work easier for everyone. It is ideally how it should work,” he added.With India who starts to start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign, the title defender will want to keep their crown in the VAE. This edition will also mark a new chapter, because India takes the field without loyal Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but they still remain favorites.India has won the tournament eight times a record by each team in the history of Asia Cup.India will open their campaign on 10 September against hosts UAE in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The long -awaited collision with arch -rival Pakistan will follow at the same location on 14 September.“I think the selected team is a very good and formidable side. We must not forget that India has so much talent that we can even set up a different T20 side that can compete at a global level,” Gandhi said.“Unfortunately, selection is more of an elimination process in India that someone will always miss. Those who have not been picked must continue to score or take wickets and wait for their turn,” he added.