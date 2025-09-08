North Dakota State football player from Wayzata, accused of stealing the watch worth $ 228k, removed from team





A former football player of North Dakota State University is accused of stealing a watch worth almost a quarter of a million dollars in a restaurant in Twin Cities earlier this summer. The 20-year-old from Wayzata, Minnesota, is confronted with one count of theft, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hempin County on 27 August. The charges say that the law enforcement on July 4 responded to a reported theft in the restaurant of Maynard in Excelsior. The victim told officers that a bag he had stored in his friend's sealed hut was missing while he was eating in the establishment. The bag, worth around $ 2,400, contained the Victim, Passport, AirPods, Flash Drives car key, about $ 400 in Cologne, $ 25,000 in Limited Edition clothing, between $ 5,000 and $ 10,000 in cash and a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona with the complaint. The suspect was also on the boat that night. Costs say that Maynards employees had stopped him when he tried to bring the bag through the restaurant because they do not allow large bags inside. He told employees that he only had to take the bag to his car and they guided him through the restaurant. He then left the building. Another person on the boat contacted the suspect about the missing bag, to which he told them that his parents were rich and that “they would” write a check for what was in the bag, “say the charges. The other person told him it was not about the money and the victim just wanted the bag and the contents to return. While performing a house search order at the suspect's house, researchers found the missing bag and most of the clothing. However, the watch was not found, according to charges. Officers also searched the suspect's phone and found a video on the boat on which the bag had been from 4 July. In the video the charges claim the area where different bags were stored can be seen. North Dakota State University confirmed that the suspect was a member of the football team in 2024, but was not in the active schedule for the autumn camp 2025. Head coach Tim Polasek said that he has since been fired from the team and “will not be considered to the team in any way.” The first court of the suspect is scheduled for Thursday. More from CBS News WCCO staff The WCCO staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content to WCCO.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/news/ndsu-football-player-wayzata-steals-rolex-watch-theft/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos