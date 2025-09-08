



Athletes Anh TU (right) and Dieu Khanh came in perfectly the round of 16 of the 2025 WTT Contender World Table Tennis Championship. Photo: Pham NGOC In the preliminary round of mixed Doubles, the Anh tu Dieu Khanh -pair conquered the host Kazakhstan duo to win a ticket for the official round of 16 pairs. This is the first time in history that Vietnamese table tennis has had a mixed pair that participates in the main round of a tournament under the WTT World Professional Table Tennis System. In the round of 16 pairs they lost from Park Gyuhyeon Kim Nayeong (Korea) 0-3, but the milestone was determined. Earlier, Nguyen Anh TU lost in the qualifying round for men's singles by the Russian player Evgeny Tikhonov 1-3 and stopped in the first match. In the singles of the ladies, Nguyen Khoa Dieu Khanh defeated excellent A. Bakhyt (Kazakhstan) with 3-2 but then lost 0-3 to Asel Erkaeva (Uzbekistan). Although they did not go far in the singles event, they both managed to leave their mark in the doubles event. In particular, the two player competition trip was fully funded by social resources, sponsored by Smart Education Technology Joint Stock Company (Vieted) with a budget of more than 200 million VND. Thanks to that, they have more opportunities to compete internationally when they participate in both singles and Doubles. Mr. Pham Ngoc Hieu – director of Vieted, who immediately accompanied them, believes that this first success will further motivate Vietnamese athletes to dream large and realize their dreams. Tennis player ANH TU confirmed that participation in tournaments in the WTT system helps improve his skills. Photo: Pham NGOC Tennis player ANH TU confirmed that continuous participation in tournaments within the WTT system helps to improve its skills. He also hopes to continue to participate in tournaments such as the above. Competitive finance, however, is an important obstacle for Vietnamese table tennis, because financing of the budget and the Vietnam table tennis federation is limited. Lack of international competition has meant that many Vietnamese players do not have their names on the world ranking and in fact Vietnamese table tennis lags behind many other table tennis countries in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia. In 2024, Nguyen Khoa Dieu Khanh won the Gold Medal for women's singles in the Southeast Asian championship. That achievement helped her to receive the sponsorship from Vieted to attend the WTT. And it is this socialization efforts that the Vietnamese table tennis helped reach a new milestone. Nguyen Anh TU and Nguyen Khoa Dieu Khanh compete in mixed Doubles at WTT -Gedederdener Kazakhstan. Photo: Pham Ngoc. In 2025, both strive for the 33rd sea games in Thailand. Anh TU won a silver medal in men's hiding strokes during the 32nd Sea games, while Dieu Khanh won a bronze medal in ladies' hers. This milestone in Kazakhstan will be an important step for Vietnamese table tennis to step into other large playgrounds with confidence. This also sends a message that the Vietnamese table tennis can only go far with the sustainable support of the business community. Now every ticket to the World Playground needs support for socialized means, because the state budget can hardly cover it. If more companies such as Vieted become a member, Vietnamese tennis players will have the opportunity to compete internationally, improve their rankings and more importantly, to realize their dream to reach continental and world level. Source: https://hanoimoi.vn/khi-bong-ban-viet-dam-dam-dam-DA-hien-715422.html

