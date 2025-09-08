PNJ Headlines: here is what is in the news on Monday Garcon Point Bridge that replaces Tolcabines with Cashless system, Oesters area in critical condition and Ards Cricket Ranch in Monday news

If you were not here, you may not understand. But for a few decades, many Pensacola people were hanging around on a cricket ranch for Cervantes Street.

Yes, there was a farm for crickets and people wanted to drink and the swimming pool played in the middle of the chirping.

It was Ard's Cricket Ranch on Lynch Street, a bait store and bar where the sweet little woman with the large beehorf bouffant cold brews served and raised crickets to sell wholesalers and to individual fishermen who needed a little lively bait. Or they just sold crickets to people, you know, for fun.

In 1984, Escambia High School -Student Katy “Buggs” Kings (she is a childhood friend) some fellow students, including EHS football players, to Ard's Cricket Ranch, where they bought 800 live crickets. (Kings got her nickname as a baby when St. Thomas more set up priest father Jules Keating visited the baby and her family in the hospital and gave her the nickname of “Katy Bugg”.

They drove to school, used a glass cutter and cut a circle in the window of the school director and threw the crickets in. (Statute of limitations has probably already expired.)

“The next morning they were everywhere,” said Kings. “Tjilpen, chirping ad nauseum.”

In the EHS year book of 1984 there is a photo of students who is a sign with a sign “The cricket crew is not through”.

The students were never caught or punished, despite the knowledge of the 'cricket team'.

I have known Katy since we were both. But I know the Ard family since I was once wee.

Kathy Ard was the owner and founder of Ard's Cricket Ranch, who bought a former bait store in 1968 and added a bar two years later.

Her son was Gene Ard, about my age, and the family lived on the other side of the mane on Dexter Avenue in Warrington in Warrington before I ever started the first year at St. John the Evangelist Catholic School on Navy Boulevard. (I met Katy Kings and her family when we switched to St. Thomas More Catholic school when I was in fifth grade.) In fact, Gene is the earliest friend I can remember and I have a hazy memory of playing in his backyard when I was about 5. But by the age of 6 we had moved and I haven't seen him since. I also have a blurry memory of his dear mother, with her cool, walking long haircut. I think she and my own mother may have been friends for a short time.)

So it was around this time that Ard bought the cricket farm, not knowing anything else about crickets than what she learned while attending a cricket convention in New Orleans before she started her company.

When she started with Ard's cricket farm, she inherited around 20 cricket bins, every eight feet and able to hold up to 20,000 crickets. By 1978, Ard's Cricket Ranch had hundreds of bins and millions of cricket beasts. (Something I learned about Krekels I knew I knew Zilch in investigating this story. Male crickets even have different tjilping songs that they use for different occasions, many couples are involved, including a basket number and, when they are completed, a triumphanty party song. I imagine that Queen's “Wee the Champions”.)

Ard's was in the midst of an incoherent building that contained apartment rental, a tackle store, the crickets and a horseshoe-shaped rod in the midst of a pool table, dart boards in a dark tight small water hole that was a favorite of the locals. A diving bar and cricket store where if you ate a live cricket, you got a free beer.

“I earn more money to pick up crickets than I have the apartments I own,” Ard told the Pensacola News Journal in 1983. “And the crickets do not tear up the apartments like some of my tenants.”

“I cut there on a live cricket for a busch (beer) there,” “retired University of West Florida Philosophy instructor Nicholas Power wrote me from Armenia, where he now serves in the Peace Corps.” No real taste, but crispy, with pieces hard to swallow and a soft middle bit. “

Good memories, if disgusting.

“It was an institution and the kind of place that distinguishes the dirty south,” wrote Power. “I love and miss Pensacola.”

Pensacola author Nic Schuck only visited Ard's Cricket Ranch a few times, but it made such an impression that his novel “Panhandlers” from 2016 contains a fictional place called Sally's Cricket Shack based on ARDs.

“It closed shortly after I was old enough to drink,” said Schuck. “I just went inside once or twice and both times I was already intoxicated.”

Shuck said he felt a little misplaced at the time of the old -timers and regulars.

“Of course it was still open, because I now have the feeling that I would hear fine.”

Now Kathy Ard may have appreciated the crickets that do not tear the apartments, but that does not mean that they did not escape their bins and also want to hang around at the bar.

Amanda Glickman can sometimes testify to the cricket madness.

“I went to the bathroom there and a cricket jumped out of my pants,” she wrote on Facebook.

Miles Howell, a local captain of the Perdido Key charter, helped his grandfather Joe Howell, who ran Howell amusement, jukeboxes and entertainment articles Pinball machines, pool tables, pool tables, etc. about Pensacola.

“My papaw and I had the jukebox and other games there in the nineties,” said Howell. “Always nice to take one home to repair it and crickets that stand out completely. Don't forget to mention that when the crickets mate, you could hear nothing in the bar.”

(Small World Revisited: Miles Howell's Father, Kris Howell, was a childhood friend as well. We live just a few houses away from the howlls on rue Max, where we moved shortly after Leaving dexter a fewl Playing than the Moon Home because howll was Always Home Foosball Tables, Pinball Machines, Air Hockey and Other Arcade Games to Set Up In The Family Game.

Kathy Ard, still loved by many in Pensacola, died in 2005 at the age of 59 and her son Gene and his wife Katie Ran Ard's Cricket Ranch before the place closed a few years later. The ARDs have a similar cricket business in Westville, Florida that still continues. (I posted calls to ARDs and tried to reach Gene and his wife on social media, but no happiness.)

Eric Jones has good memories of Ard's Cricket Ranch.

It was “that great country music jukebox and an occasional perception of Kathy Ard,” who were always highlights, he said. “She was always merciful and hospitable and her hairstyle was something that the two women from the B-52s could only strive for.”

This story is part of a series about the unique and quirky history of Pensacola. If you have an idea that you would like to see, e -Mail Troy Moon at [email protected].