Carlos Alcaraz is opposed to Jannik Sinner in the 2025 US Open Men's final on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium with the title and world no. 1 on the line. The competition starts at 2 p.m., with global coverage on ESPN.
How to see us open Final: Sinner vs Alcaraz
- Date: Sunday 7 September 2025
- Time: 2:00 pm
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: Fubo (Try for free))
Sinner, the defensive US Open Champion and Current World No. 1, has built up his reputation about efficiency and calmness from the baseline. The 23-year-old Italian is looking for back-to-back US Open Crowns, an achievement that has not been achieved since Roger Federer's Run in 2008.
Sinner's path to the final is stable and compiled, with the machine-like precision that he has made the most consistent player on tour.
Alcaraz, a five-time Grand SLAM champion, enters the final in dominant form. The Spaniard did not drop a set during his run in New York, depending on his creativity, Netspel and All-Court movement to dismantle opponents.
Alcaraz has already held several Majors before the age of 23 and is chasing his sixth Grand Slam title and the chance of the World No. 1 -rangers to reclaim with a victory.
Can the sinner open us, or will Alcaraz pick up his sixth Grand Slam title at the age of 23? Coordinate and discover, catch all action on Fubo.
Live Stream Sinner vs Alcaraz on ESPN free with Fubo: Start your free trial period now!
Regional restrictions may apply. If you buy a product or register for an account via one of the links on our site, we can receive a fee.