Assessment of Arizona Wildcats playing football in Win Against Weber State





It took only two hours and 10 minutes for Arizona to start his second game of the season, but that did not prevent a 2-0. UA provided business in a 48-3 routing. Brent Brennan has now started his first two seasons with 2-0 starts. Here are the figures for the attack, defense, special teams and coaching: Speaking of lighting attacks, the attack did not waste time after the rain delay, such as Noah Fifita found Javin Whatley From 31 meters out. Again during the next ride, Fifita did not waste time and found Whatley from 85 meters to make a fast double score lead. Kris Hutson Made his first reception of the season on a pass of 40 Yard. Arizona did not find the end zone on the ride and had to settle for a field goal. After a collection meal about defense, Fifitas went third touchdown from the night to Tre Spivey From ten meters out. Luke Wysong Had a reception of 27 meters in the second quarter. Sam Olson Would drop a simple touchdown catch and the attack could not finish the drive while he registered for a field goal. Wysong would almost break down a long touchdown catch, but stepped out of the borders that an 81 meter touchdown focused on a catch of 31 meters. Fifita found Brandon Phelps For his fourth passing touchdown of the night. It was Phelps first career touchdown reception. In addition to his statistics, Fifita would throw his fifth touchdown Ismail Mahdi On a screen pass, a third and 25 convert. Leave in the game, Mason Bray would come in and complete a pass Anthony Wilhite For 22 meters. Arizona was 490 meters with 364 through the air and 126 on the ground. The defense started strongly because the first two discs resulted in zero points for Weber State. On the third ride, from a Weber State wide receiver abnormality, Genesis Smith It picked it up for his first interception of the season. Deshawn mcnight And Dominic Lolesio would combine for a first half bag. UA would keep Weber State in the first half of the scoreboard. In a bend not break -moment, the defense was strong to start the second half of forcing Weber State in an attempt of the field goal. Weber State would miss the shutout intact for Arizona. Ultimately, the defense would do the score if Jayvion Cole taken out an interception from 27 meters. The closure would not stay because Weber State hit a late field goal to get on the scoreboard. Michael Salgado-Medina continued his strong start of the season, while in the first quarter from 32 Yards. A negative in special teams was a negative return of seven meters Jeremiah Patterson. Salgado-Medina made his second field goal of the night, this time from 31 meters. Despite the eruption, the pointed cover team spent a point of 20 meters, something to repair for next week. Tyler Prasuhn Would try his first field goal of the season, but would miss it from 39 meters. It was clear that Brennan had prepared his guys to completely dominate their opponent and to handle things. Now there are some things to clean up. In the event of attack, there were several holding penalties that need to be cleaned up. Two of the Hold calls took two hasty touchdowns away from Fifita. The defensive side played an almost perfect game. It kept Weber State in third place on 2-14 and only allowed 11 first downs. In general, the Weber State passed less than 100 meters. The real test starts next week as Kansas State comes to the city for Friday Night Lights. It will see how much Arizona has improved since last season and whether it is a Big 12 -year -old this season. 0 Comments

