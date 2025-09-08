Womens Tennis claims six flights at the Moore Invitational seasonal opening

Annapolis, md. A strong start to the 2025-26 season, the Tennis team of the Navy Women's Waarden saw six total flights on the 16th annual Bill & Sandra Moore Invitational on Sunday morning in the Fluegel-Moore Tennis Stadium and Tose Family Tennis Center.

With Navy players who record all three most important doubles, together with the “B” and “D” singles Beugels over the three-day tournament, the Mids were led by second-year students Grace Li Capturing the “A” sign and the “C” double flight while junior Olivia Fermo won the “b” singles title and “A” Doubles Bracket. In addition, three different first -year students also included at least part of a draw victory in their first university campaign.

Singles Summary

In the “A” Singles -Flight, Li and Colleague -Two -year students Molly Bellia And Emma Gu All found their way to the semi -finals, because Li used a first round bye and quarter -final victory over Addison Felts (Mary Washington) to earn a semi -final with Sienna Smith by St. Bonaventure and FDUs Yelena Kim in her move of the bracket. Moving, Li ended her teammate in a 4-6, 7-5, 10-6 fight to continue to the final. For Bellia she defeated Binghamton's Apara Khandare and Hana McKinney from Monmouth to reach the semi -final and then beat UMW's Isabella Rotaru to reach the final. Li then claimed the victory of the top coil with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Bellia.

Another All-Navy final came in the “B” signs, while Fermo has won at Faith Sadgrove (Monmouth), Sarah Sandoval Bañuelos (UMW) and Gisella Vlassis (Lehigh) to earn a title with first-year student Sydney -joints Die Gabriella Blumberg (SBU), Angel Walia (Binghamton) and Ronit Khromchenko (Lehigh) hit to go to the final. In the draw final, Fermo sent her teammate a 6-0, 6-2 victory. Elsewhere in the Second Singles -Flight, Junior Captain Manci Recovered from a loss of the first round to the Sara Montano Parada of the Bonnies by picking up Back-Draw victories on Maya Bayat (George Mason), Sadgrove and Sophia Fredericks-McKee (FDU) to claim the title of the title.

The “C” singles signs found second -year Peyton Amspacher-Philemon Making the final, beating Sbu's Kelly Barnes, GMU's Brooklyn Siegel and FDU's Valentina Silva to match Oleksandra Ovsiienko (FDU), but Ovsiienko survived Asmpacher-Philemon in the last, 6-2, 3-6, 10-3. First -year Anna Wiskowski Also reached the semi -final, Binghamton's Clara Arbeloa Lopez defeated in the quarters, but dropped the semi -final match with OvSiienko, while Junior Anna Jordana and freshmen Nicole Fu Both reached the quarterfinals round before she lost to Silva and Ovsiienko respectively. FU then fought back with three victories in the back-draw to earn the consolation title.

In the “D” Singles Draw was another all-navy final first-year student Name of and junior Julia Lee while second -year -olds Cheer Also skipped to the semi -final. For Cha found her collegial debut hair from UMW's Naomi Feltman, Lehigh's Skye Yonehara and FDU's Ann Kato to reach the final, where they fought past Lee in a 2-6, 6-1, 10-8 showdown. Lee went her way to the final with victories over Shivaani Ganesh by Mason, Monmouth's Ximena Cano and her teammate Oh, while Oh's two victories against Binghamton's Samantha Jaros and Audrey Harrington came from Lehigh.

Double Summary

With Fermo and Fu who worked together in the “A” draw, the duo picked up victories over Sbu's Tamara Bachmann and Sienna Smith, as well as Lehigh's Maggie Fornerder and Lena Dogadalski to continue to the final, where the Navy coupling a 6-1 victory on a 6-1 victory in a victory over a victory over a victory over a victory over a victory over a victory over 6-1 on a victory over a victory over 6-1 on a victory over a 6-1 victory over a 6-1 victory over a 6-1 victory over 6-1 on a victory over 6-1 on a victory over 6-1 on a 6-1 victory over 6-1 on a 6-1 victory over 6-1 to 6-1 victory over 6-1 victory on 6-1 victory on 6-1 wins victory over 6-1 wins victory on a victory over 6-1 victory over 6-1 victory over 6-1 victory over 6-1 victory over 6-1 victory over 6-1 victory over 6-1 victory over 6-1 victory over a 6-1 victory over a 6-1 victory on the 6-1 combination of the title. Lee and Gu also made a victory in the first round at Loren Cuomo and Nitya Vyas from Binghamton before they fell to Lim and Kim.

The “B” Dubbels trekk saw Amspacher-Philemon and Oh Claim the title, which resulted in victories on Monmouth's Rebecca Fisher and Jillian Gray, UMW's Feltman and Evelyn Snyder, the Bonnies' Montano Parada and Kelly-Maar-Paarpaar 6-2 Win Staked. Fuger and Bellia Binghamton's Walia and Jaros also defeated in the bracket in the quarterfinals, but were informed in the semi-final by Kostsina and Fredericks-McKee.

Wisskowski and Li completed the Doubles Sweep by getting the title “C” tie with victories over UMW's Emily Tharpe and Abiela Wang as well as Mason's Avleen Waraich and Lakshya Motam before he passed Lehigh's Harrington and Yonehara in a 6-4 victory. Elsewhere in the trek, Pal and Cha, wins Binghamton's Kayla Castellano and Julia Pedraza Palacios and the UMW team of Sandoval Bañuelos and Natalie Howell before they dropped the semi -final with Harrington and Yonehara.

Next