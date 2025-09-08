In Advance of IBC2025, Eluvio Has Announced that Leading Sports Organizations, Including Cricket Australia (CA), United Rugby Championship (URC), and Wpalive.tv by Foreesense, The Exclusive BroadCast Distributor for the World), Hhave), Hhave),, Havutor,,, Havutor,, Havutor,, Havutor,, Havutor,,, Hhave),, the World). Fabric and Application Suite to Power Their Next-Gen Video Distribution in D2C OTT Streaming, Deep Archive AI, and generating direct-to-fan income for fans around the world.

D2C streaming with direct-to-fan income

Together, Eluvio will put more than 500 new OTT Live D2C streaming events of electricity with advanced functions on browsers, mobile devices and connected TVs; Income income for fans worldwide with a built -in subscription, per competition and advertisements supported by advertisements; And dynamic, seamless enforcement of the broadcasting rights. Streaming is provided with full source resolution, including HD and 4K, with dynamic automatic adjustment to the available bandwidth of users with low latency HLS/Dash-delivery, unlimited multi-view and zero-copy live-to-vod and DVR-playback all driven by Eluvios Catherbraking. In addition, Eluvio offers content Analytics complete source-to-view target group, QOS and sales analyzes.

Live broadcast distribution distribution

The same live match-bredfeeds are recorded and distributed (subsecond) as transport flows with SRT/RTP-Output for affiliated companies (safe, multi-path and fully reliable) using the Fabrics New Live Broadcast streaming (ST 2110/2022). Outputs are available on request, without cloud -round trips or exit.

AI Archive Exploitation

Together, Eluvio will take more than 20,000 hours of archived video content, host and process with multimodal AI tagging and indexation, search and dynamic highlights, generate, making the content streamable, downloadable and financial without transcing.

End-to-end security

For each of these experiences, Eluvio offers end-to-end content protection and anti-piracy protection, including strong coding, DRM, forensic watermark and dynamic authorization per-fering including geo-blocking and rights control. All functions are built in making a hyper-efficient, sabotage resistant distribution and authenticity tests on the screen for the viewer.

We are deeply honored that these great organizations have chosen us all, said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. In addition, the Contentfabric helps to maximize generating income through extensive global distribution, content sales and AI personalization. And the bottom line is that it lowers the cost and efficiency limits that the video has stopped via IP for many years.

Cricket Australia (CA) is the administrative body for professional men and women's cricket and amateur cricket in Australia, and has a deep archive of more than 15,000 hours of competitions. Cricket Australia successfully controlled Eluvios fabric for archive and live game streaming with inline AI, match tagging and AI-driven highlights and has selected Eluvio to deliver a platform of the next generation that combines these functions for cricket fans worldwide. Eluvios Video Intelligence Editor (Evie) offers a single panel of glass for self-service and AI exploitation of the archive and live competitions. It contains automatic additions of AI and play-by-play tags to the game content with frame accuracy, an inline tag editor, cut and multimodal search of all content. The new AI Pipeline generates personalized highlights for streaming, downloading and publishing on digital properties without copying, re -code or extra distribution.

Cricket fans are some of the most passionate fans in the sporting universe. They have high expectations and it is our duty to meet those expectations, said Allan, senior content manager broadcast in Cricket Australia. We are pleased to work with Eluvio to use their advanced video and AI pile and to maximize the value of our deep archive and live races. More generally, the Eluvio Content Fabric offers a number of unique opportunities and we feel that we are just scratching the surface of what is possible.

The United Rugby Championship is a Global Club Rugby League where 16 teams from five Powerhouse Nations Ireland, South Africa, Wales, Italy and Scotland compete over two hemispheres for the coveted championship. URC TV (https://urc.tv) is their new streaming platform for fans and is launched for the 2025/26 season, powered by Eluvio. Last year, Eluvio was selected by URCS partner, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), to Power EPCR TV (https://epcrugby.tv), A next-gen streaming subscription service for live and archive display. Together, URC and EPCR will stream more than 280 live games this season in more than 90 countries on the content factory with desktop, mobile and TV properties; Automatic, zero copy recording for live broadcast transmission and archiving; Season pass and match sales; and broadcasting rights enforcement.

URC is dedicated to bring our passionate rugby fans around the world the best possible viewing experience and easy access to our competitions in areas where temporary employment offers are not available, said Adam Redmond, head of Broadcast & Communications on United Rugby Championship. We are pleased to work with Eluvio to bring the most advanced streaming options with a very cost -efficient delivery model. Eluvio has a proven track record with our partners EPCR TV and we believe that URC TV will enable us to serve and expand our fan base worldwide.

Wpalive.tv (Wpalive) by Foresense is the exclusive license holder for digital streaming of the World Pool Association, the international administrative body for Pool (Pocket Billiards). Eluvio was selected to provide the new WpalivetV with power (https://wpalive.tv), A 24/7 digital temporary and streaming platform designed to elevate Pool to new heights of visibility and involvement, including live competitions, repetitions, interviews and more. WpalivetV streams more than 250 live competitions in 10+ worldwide tournaments on the Eluvio platform, including locations in Southeast -Asia, Eastern Africa and Europe, with the help of free and paid models. Eluvios Self-Serve CMS Creator Studio is integral to manage content publication, front-end adjustment and all match/media metadata and multiview on this scale.

Building on the Eluvio Content Fabric has enabled us to launch this new truly global streaming platform for the millions of fans of Professional Pool, said Glenn Weiland, CEO Foresense Technologies. Their decentralized and highly efficient global protocol and dedicated 24/7 customer service, in combination with our digital temporary employment team, has enabled us to deliver high-quality, low latency viewing experiences from awarding corners of the world of Mauritius to Malaysia, while quickly adapted to varied production converts, converts

Eluvio on IBC2025

Eluvio has opened the registration for one-on-one meetings, demonstrations and presentations at IBC on 1215 September to https://wallet.contentfabric.io/IBC.

On IBC2025, Eluvio will demosts the entire Bangkok -release and application suite in Hall 8, Stand MS5. CEO Michelle Munson will deliver Keynote demonstrations on Friday 12 September at 2:00 PM and Saturday 13 September at 1:00 pm, and the team will constantly offer live demos/meetings at the Eluvio stand. Eluvio will also be exhibited in the IBC Future Tech Zone in hall 14, 14.a78 and Munson will deliver an extra keynote demonstration from 12: 301: 00 hours on Sunday 14 September on the future technical phase in the AI ​​and Innovation Main Stage in Hall 14.

Visit https://eluv.io