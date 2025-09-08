Sports
Ranking of 136 University Football Teams after week 2: September Surprises lead to large movements
Even without selectical matchups, University Football always results in.
With multiple overtime games, disturbances and close calls, week 2 offered many reasons to shake up the edition of the Athletic 136 of this week, simply not at the top.
Welcome to the Top 15, South Florida. The Bulls jumped in my top 25 after a seasonal romp against Boise State in week 1, but most of the rest of the country were careful. After beating Florida in the swamp, USF is currently the clear leader for the group of 5S College Football Playoff place. I feel comfortable to say that if the USF wins the American, the Bulls will make the CFP, although there is clearly a long way to go (and no tulane in the regular seasonal schedule).
Reminder: These rankings are fleeting early in the season and reward what impressive victories seem to be. My pre -season ranking reflects how I think things will look at the end of the season, but as soon as the matches start, I will not trust my feelings of pre -season. I am going to trust results, stack and adjust when games come in and the season continues.
At the same time, victories that suddenly don't look so good are devalued. You will see South Carolina and Utah fall in this week's ranking, despite the victories, but it takes a few weeks for everyone to play an opponent of notes and gives sufficient data. If your team has not played anyone remarkably, it will float around. Penn State, once you play Oregon, I feel comfortable to bring you somewhere.
Here is this week of the Athletic 136.
No changes in the top five after everyone has treated the inferior competition. After the beating of Oklahoma State, Oregon rises by 66, while Clemson falls after following Troy during the break for a 27-16 victory. Does the performance of Clemsons hurt the value of LSUS Week 1 victory? A bit. But the easy victories of Ohio State and Texas against Grambling and San Jose State were not enough to change anything.
Georgia travels to Tennessee this week, so see what the bulldogs look like soon. Penn State has Villanova and a free week for Oregon.
Illinois climbs after a 45-19 victory at Duke, and Iowa State is just behind the Illini after beating Iowa. Oklahoma jumps against Michigan after a comfortable victory.
After a 44-20 victory at Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt leads for South Carolina because the GameCocks Virginia Tech played closer and on a neutral site a simple of head-to-head comparison where we tend to go to Columbia on Saturday in the year. Utah slides to No. 18 because the impressive dema of UCLA in week 1 lost some shine after UCLA lost to UNLV. Again, don't worry about falling after a victory early in the season. It will look for itself.
Missouri also comes the top 25 at number 20 after beating Kansas with multiple scores.
The state of Mississippi takes the biggest leap of this week after removing the state of Arizona. Baylors Win at SMU brings the bears back to the top 30. Texas A&M is another team that is still waiting here to play an opponent of a bill; A trip to Notre Dame is waiting in week 3. Florida drops nearly 20 places to No. 37 after the loss to USF, while Tulane slides to no. 39 after holding against South Alabama.
Michigan states that the double overtime victory against Boston College sees the Spartans climbing to No. 43, while NC States win against Virginia has the Wolfpack range no. 44. Texas State comes in the top 50 after beating Utsa.
UNLV, now 3-0 and maximum no. 52 after beating UCLA, it seems to have discovered things since getting a week 0 fear from Idaho State. Duke slides to Illinois after the loss, while James Madison's loss to Louisville drops the dukes to No. 54.
Toledo goes up after an impressive 45-21 victory against West-Kenskucky in which the rockets hurried more than 300 meters, but they have to stay behind Kentucky because of the week 1 meeting of the teams. That is why the wildcats go up despite a loss for Ole Miss. Close teams remain sticky for a few weeks. Ohio climbs after a home victory against West Virginia and has now compiled two solid versions against Power 4 opponents.
Army followed a loss for the subdivision program of the football championship Tarleton State with a victory in Kansas State, jumps to No. 68. Kansas states trying the season, and the army can become a very difficult team to place in this ranking.
Oklahoma State tumbles in Eugene after the loss of eruption, and I debated even further down the steering of the cowboys. Jacksonville States win against Liberty Upends The Conference USA Race and increases the GameCocks to no. 85. UCLA can better hope that it will find a victory in the following two games against New Mexico and Northwest … while no. 97 Stanford remains the lowest Power 4 team in the ranking.
No. 102 Temple is intriguing, now 2-0 with eruption victories against Umass and Howard. The competition has of course not been great, but the new coach KC Keeler has the owls for business in a way they don't have in almost a decade. The state of New Mexico jumps after a late score to beat Tulsa. Missouri State took his first FBS victory with a 21-20 victory over Marshall. Northern illinois climbs a few places after a hard-fought effort against Maryland.
East -Michigan drops to No. 132 after losing FCS Long Island. The competition for the soil is strong (?), Because Akron lost 68-0 to Nebraska and Ball State 42-3 lost Auburn. But Middle Tennessee played Wisconsin half and Umass lost to a FCS Bryant team that went 2-10 last year, so the minute tiles now take over the lower place.
(Photo: Justin Ford / Getty images)
