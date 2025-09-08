Sports
Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner in the final of Messrs Singles
Carlos Alcaraz demanded the victory in the final chapter of his great rivalry with Jannik Sinner and defeated his Italian arch rival in four sets in the men's infincal of the US Open on Monday.
“I see you more than my family,” Alcaraz joked, wake a grin from the sinner. “It's great to share the court, to share the changing rooms, everything.”
Indeed, the confrontation in New York City represented the first time in history that the same two men played each other in three consecutive Grand Slam finals within one season.
Alcaraz, who has now conquered the US Open, assured his sixth Grand Slam -Kroon to place a gap of two between himself and Sinner.
The 22-year-old Spaniard also won the World No.1 ranking in his victory at Flushing Meadows and demanded revenge in Sinner after his loss of the 24-year-old in the Wimbledon final in July.
Only the Swedish large BJRN Borg has won six Grand Slam titles at a younger age than Alcaraz.
This two-hour, 42-minute win, Alcaraz-Leads gave Sinner of 10-5 in their head-to-head series, 6-4 in total Grand Slam trophies and 2-1 in US Open Championships.
The start of the game was delayed for about 30 minutes, while thousands of fans were stuck outside Arthur Ashe Stadium that went through extra security because President Donald Trump was in the suite of a sponsor.
Maybe it is extra waiting for the sinner. From the start, under a closed roof due to rain earlier in the day, he was surpassed by Alcaraz.
“You were better than me,” Sinner said. “I did my best today. I couldn't do anymore.”
Alcaraz has picked Aud $ 7.6 million for winning the title; Sinner earned $ 3.8 million for completing second place.
These guys are so much better than the rest of men's tennis at the moment. Their qualities are unique, their strengths several, their games are unassailable.
They have combined to collect the last eight Grand Slam trophies and 10 of 13. Novak Djokovic, the 24-way large champion eliminated by Alcaraz in the semi-final last week, the other took three.
Both Sinner, who had won his last 27 hard matches at Majors, and Alcaraz offered a glimpse of why they are so good on Monday, although it was rare that both were on a peak at the same time.
Alcaraz, who ended with twice as many winners, 42-21, was fantastic in the first, third and fourth sets; Sinner's best efforts arrived in the second.
During his defeat in Wimbledon, Alcaraz was caught by a camera who told his team in Spanish: “He is much better than me from the back of the field.”
Perhaps that was the reason why Alcaraz was aggressive in the US Open final with his front hammer of a Forehand. When the smallest opening presented itself, Alcaraz continued with that shot and he went early in points in points that often worked.
Sinner had dropped one service game in his previous three games, although he had to deal with an abdominal muscle problem in his semi -final. Sinner and one of his coaches said that it was nothing serious, which was perhaps correct, but Alcaraz immediately broke in the final and five times in total.
Sinner made a tactical switch in the second set, where possible went after Alcaraz's backhand.
Have paid off. Short.
An hour and 20 minutes inside it was a set each, after Alcaraz had already given the tournament for the first time, so that Neale Fraser could keep his distinction as the most recent man to win every set he played at the event, in 1960.
While Sinner worked in things, he would celebrate points by pumping a fist to his guest box, including Olympic champion Ski -Racer Lindsey Vonn.
Ah, but it was Alcaraz who seemed to have more ticket-buyers by his side.
They ruled him with standing ovations. For a particularly magical volley in a difficult to believe a corner just before the ball was court, even Alcaraz found it fun and said, “Wow!” And break through in a broad grin. For a special overhead smash to a corner with the tail movement of a firefly.
And so forth.
Sinner, unnecessary to say, was not so happy with that kind of stroke.
He bounced his racket off the ground and caught it after a lost point. He breathed out and shook his head after another.
Sinner just doesn't see things like that about someone else.
And these figures say as much about Alcaraz as they do sinner: in the past two seasons the sinner 1-7 is against Alcaraz and 109-4 against everyone else.
|
