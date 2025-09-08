India-Pakistan Krekels is the hottest ticket as the demand increases at Asia Cup

India and Pakistan will collide on the Asia Cup (photo by Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty images

Cricket is perhaps a picturesque British bat and ball game, but nowadays the heart is very rooted in South Asia, where five of the 12 most powerful countries live. It is little surprise that the very lucrative biennial Asia cup is essentially only Continental Championship or Note.

But in reality, the Asia Cup – run by regional Asian cricket Council – would not be financially viable, if not for the money spinner of a competition between India and Pakistan, who, as usual, are grouped in the latest tournament in the United Arab Emirates from 9 September.

India and Pakistan, rare cricket matches as a result of tense geopolitics, play each other in Dubai on September 14 and there is also the clear possibility of a second game on the 21st.

Another could also arise if the rivals translate the last, essentially into a three-game series between teams that have played bilateral series against each other for no more than a decade because of the political situation.

There is a lot of interest when India and Pakistan meet (photo by Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty images) AFP via Getty images

When we fit the thirst for competitions between these countries, tickets are almost exhausted for the competition on September 14 and are considerably more expensive than others.

Tickets for the tournament are bundled together, with general access passes for three races – including India and Pakistan on September 14 – sell for $ 134.60.

Most general admission tickets are sold out, but there are premium tickets that sell for $ 283.38 for the three game bundle. A hospitality pass for the India-Pakistan game picks up almost $ 1000, while a private box sells for four people for more than $ 9000.

On the other hand, there are tickets that start at $ 15 for the game between Sri Lanka and Hong Kong on September 15, with the most expensive is $ 1813.64 for a private box of four.

Indias Opening Game Against Host Uae is also modestly priced with tickets from $ 21.25. The steep turnout for India-Pakistan competitions has led critics to labeling as a pricing.

But these games essentially support the temporary employment contract for the Asia Cup, in turn the ACC, are paths and smaller Asian countries dependent on financing. Founded in 1983, the ACTS is aim of developing and promoting Cricket in Asia and at the same time promoting better relationships with member countries.

The entire income of the broadcast is based on this one match between India and Pakistan, former ACC head of commercial and events Prabhakaran Thanraj told me in 2022.

Mens Asia Cup is where almost all funds come from for the ACC. Generating income will help put money back in cricket.

ForbesAnnual Asia Cups, the development of ladies and associated cricket section of Jay Shahs Rejuvenated ACC

This edition of the Asia Cup would be played in India, but in a deal that hit the Champions trophy earlier this year, India and Pakistan matches are played at neutral locations under a three-year scheme.

As I reported in June, the eight -team tournament – with five full members and three employees – will be played in the VAE after Sri Lanka was taught.

Not far from the ICC headquarters, Dubais Main Cricket Ground is constantly performed as neutral terrain, but similarities have been destroyed by empty seats in the midst of heat, creating a soulless feeling.

Fans of India and Pakistan are in force when their teams meet (photo by Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty images) AFP via Getty images

The tournament, which alternately was the 20 and 50-over sizes, was in serious doubt after a weapon film from tourists in Kashmir in April, pushed nuclear rivals India and Pakistan to the edge of the war.

Cricket, clearly the most popular sport in both countries, was then used as a political football. Politics and cricket are deeply intertwined with ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also acts as the Pakistan Cricket Board -Baas, who is the Minister of the Interior of the Land.

While the new international cricket chairman Jay Shah, who was previously at the helm of the board of Indias, is the son of the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah of India.

Tensions are clear and the icy relations between the countries are constantly extended by managers.

There are some people with strong nationalist views in dominant positions that stimulate policy, a senior cricket manager recently told me during the annual meeting of ICCS in Singapore.

“Tensions are not down and the other Asian (full member) countries are also sucked in and it will be a game of geopolitics.

There are many tentacles on this and a problem that will not end.

It is a dark and thorny situation, but – for at least three hours on September 14 and possibly outside – all eyes will be on the cricket field, where another chapter of Krekels will be written the most heated rivalry.