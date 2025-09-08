Amazon Cricket coverage extends to the anti-siphone rules





Whether it is a reflection of bad subscribers or a pure movement movement, Amazon has announced that all 31 matches of the upcoming ICC World Cup for Women Cricket Live, Exclusive and Free on Prime Video will be available for viewers in Australia. The Tech giant says: “Just sign up for a free Amazon account, no payment required.” In 2024, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Prime Video signed a four-year deal to offer exclusive live streaming broadcasting rights in Australia for ICC Major Events, which will be available on Prime Video Australia. The deal includes streaming rights in Australia for 448 live games from 2024 to 2027, and includes all men's and women's events, including the cricket World Cups from Mens and Womens, T20 World Cups, Champions Trophy, U19S and the World Test Championship. Industrie Body Free TV Australia says that the announcement of Amazon of free access to the coverage of the tournament proves that his warnings that the parliamentary showcase collected last weeks were perfect. Free TV CEO Bridget Fair said that the deal underlines the urgent need for the government to speed up updates for the anti-siphone rules to protect Australians access to live and free sport. Only three days after we told MEPs that streaming giants pose a real threat to universal free sports access for all Australians, Amazon has proven our point by securing exclusive rights to another large cricket tournament, Mrs Fair said. Amazon says it will make this tournament available for free, but we all know it with Amazon, there is not something like that. Only a small minority of Australians are currently Amazon Prime subscribers. This is just a means to grow their subscriber base, to acquire user data and Upsell. This deal shows how quickly our large sporting events can be picked up by global streaming platforms that are not required to offer universal access. The need to close the digital Maas in the anti-siphoning list is more urgent than ever. Worldwide streaming companies come for our beloved national sports. We all know how this scenario offers the event for free until the competition is switched off and then let everyone pay. Ultimately, Australians will be forced to pay to see their national teams compete. This latest acquisition emphasizes a critical gap in the current anti-siphoning list, it only includes world cup cricket tournaments played in Australia or New Zealand, but not elsewhere. Our national team must be accessible to all Australians, regardless of where they play. With families who are already struggling with the pressure of costs, we cannot allow access to our great sports moments depending on which subscription services Australians can afford. The anti-sip honey rules must be updated to guarantee free access, regardless of whether Australians choose to watch television broadcast or free BVOD services. Mrs Fair said that the timing of the announcement, only a few days after free TV -parliamentary showcase, demonstrated why the industry had invested in training policy makers about these risks. Tuesday Showcase brought network managers, on-Air Talent and political leaders together to emphasize how free television serves all Australians, including live and free sport that Australians brings together, regardless of their zip code or pay package. This Amazon deal is exactly the scenario we have warned for and why urgent action is needed to protect free sport for future generations. Visit https://www.freetv.com.au/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://content-technology.com/asia-pacific-news/amazon-cricket-coverage-stretches-anti-siphoning-rules/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos