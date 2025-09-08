Sports
Exclusive | 'I still want to play test cricket': Jason Holder calls for 'honest compensation' to prevent the T20 competition lures | Cricket -Nieuws
New Delhi: For Jason Holder, the dream of wearing the chestnut cap in test cricket is not nearly over. The 33-year-old all-rounder of the West India played for the last time in a test more than a year ago against South Africa in Providence, where he scored the top with 54 not in the first innings, just to see his team sink to a 40-run defeat. Despite his absence of the longest size since then, Holder remains optimistic about a comeback.Holder made his passion clear in an exclusive interaction with Timesofindia.com: I got personal pride and passion for international cricket. When I grew up, there was no T20 cricket. It was always my dream to play for West -India. I still want to play test cricket. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, I am not seriously involved in West -India Cricket, apart from T20Is. But at some point I undoubtedly have sick again in the test team.Holder, who played 69 tests, 138 ODIs and 75 T20is, has built a career around consistency and resilience. With 3073 tests and 162 wickets, he remains one of the most accomplished modern West -Indian cricketers. Fitness remains the basis for him both mentally and physically.I try to keep my body out of the competition in harmony. I think I just got a strong base of fitness that pushed me as long as I propelled.
Bristol, England -June 8: Jason Holder van West -India and Jos Butler of England interacted after the 2nd Vitality IT20 match between England and West India in Seat Unique Stadium on 8 June 2025 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty images)
Captain are at the age of 23 –Holder also thought about his time as the youngest captain ever in the West Indies at just 23.When I was at that age, it was clearly new to me. If I knew what I know now, I might not have taken it. It is a lot for the captain of West -India, especially with so many countries under one banner. Before I took the caps, I was a boy. Afterwards I quickly developed into a man. It built my character and mental power. I wouldn't trade it for the world.
Survey
Do you believe that Jason Holder will make a successful comeback to test cricket?
Currently, Holder St Kitts & Nevis Patriots leads in the Caribbean Premier League 2025, after moving after a decade of Barbados Royals. Although the results did not go their way, he insists that the shift has given him clarity.It has been really good for me personally. I know that the results did not go our way, but I came here to change. Next season needed a refresh, but I think the right direction was going in the right direction.T20 Competitions Bring opportunities, but test cricket is the highlightHolder, who has made a name for himself in the global T20 competitions, admitted that Franchise Cricket has changed the landscape for cricketers, but maintains that test cricket remains the ultimate test.T20 is easier to adjust as an experienced professional. But for young players is the longest format where you really learn to play, tighten your skills and understand cricket. Test Cricket is the pinnacle. Franchise competitions bring financial profit, but the purest form of the game will always be test cricket.
Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago -August 8: Jason Holder of West India in action during day 2 of the 1st test match between West -India and South Africa in Queen's Park Oval on 8 August 2024 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. (Photo by Daniel Pentice-Gallo Images/Getty Images)
The perspective of the Allrounders resonates in a Caribbean context, where many cricketers are confronted with the heavy call between the pursuit of lucrative T20 contracts or representing their country.Players need a fair feeOn Nicholas Poorans shock retirement of International Cricket only 29 to concentrate on franchise competitions, Holder offered a pragmatic view.It is a difficult challenge. It is not only in the Caribbean, it happens in New -Zeeland, South Africa, all over the world. Money drives a lot of it. Unless international boards can meet players somewhere in the middle with a fair fee, more players continue to choose competitions in their country.
Nicholas Pooran announced his retirement of the international cricket at the age of 29
Holder added that talking about making windows for franchise competitions and international cricket is easier said than done.Windows are very difficult. The only real way to compete with competitions is to offer greater financial stability in international cricket. Otherwise, more players will reject their countries.West -India needs responsibility in the systemThinking about the wider struggles of West -India Cricket, Holder was candid about the systemic problems.Many of our problems stem from the system. We need more accountability at every level, better development programs and standards that are maintained. Until then, inconsistency will remain. Reliability of building with accountability is the only way ahead.
Bristol, England -8 June: West -India Bowler Jason Holder celebrates with teammates after taking the Wicket of Jamie Smith during the 2nd Vitality IT20 match between England and West India in Seat Unique Stadium on 8 June 2025 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty images)
Despite challenges, the personal goals of holders remain firmly connected to the chestnut sweater and the lasting pride of test cricket. His career, characterized by resilience, leadership and versatility, is far from completed.(Fans can view the Caribbean Premier League exclusively on FANCODE)
|
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/exclusive-i-still-want-to-play-test-cricket-jason-holder-calls-for-fair-compensation-to-counter-lure-of-t20-leagues/articleshow/123744522.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Come on ABORD US $ 100 million US government is being made at auction
- Democratic governors are fighting on the overvoltage of crime while opposing Trump's federal repression
- With 'Big Noon Kickoff' on the Horizon, how did Utah Football done it in early kick -offs
- French police “Block” protesters against austerity
- When vaccine access is tightened, Covid Uptick in California will be tightened
- From Afghanistan to Sri Lanka: how the Nepals protest to reflect years of turbulent politics in the India district
- PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Kuki, the Meitei Bastions during the visit of Manipur this weekend, Guv Bhalla holds meetings
- The former Wamendes revoked the trial of Roy Suryo et al concerning the question of the diploma of Jokowi
- The future of cricket, part two: Cricket needs a calendar, not just a schedule Edward Fitzgibbon
- A gas pipeline agreement between Russia and China is always troubled on many details
- Memorandum for the Secretary of Health and Social Services The Food and Drugs Commissioner – The White House
- British first