New Delhi: For Jason Holder, the dream of wearing the chestnut cap in test cricket is not nearly over. The 33-year-old all-rounder of the West India played for the last time in a test more than a year ago against South Africa in Providence, where he scored the top with 54 not in the first innings, just to see his team sink to a 40-run defeat. Despite his absence of the longest size since then, Holder remains optimistic about a comeback.Holder made his passion clear in an exclusive interaction with Timesofindia.com: I got personal pride and passion for international cricket. When I grew up, there was no T20 cricket. It was always my dream to play for West -India. I still want to play test cricket. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, I am not seriously involved in West -India Cricket, apart from T20Is. But at some point I undoubtedly have sick again in the test team.Holder, who played 69 tests, 138 ODIs and 75 T20is, has built a career around consistency and resilience. With 3073 tests and 162 wickets, he remains one of the most accomplished modern West -Indian cricketers. Fitness remains the basis for him both mentally and physically.I try to keep my body out of the competition in harmony. I think I just got a strong base of fitness that pushed me as long as I propelled.

Captain are at the age of 23 –Holder also thought about his time as the youngest captain ever in the West Indies at just 23.When I was at that age, it was clearly new to me. If I knew what I know now, I might not have taken it. It is a lot for the captain of West -India, especially with so many countries under one banner. Before I took the caps, I was a boy. Afterwards I quickly developed into a man. It built my character and mental power. I wouldn't trade it for the world.

Currently, Holder St Kitts & Nevis Patriots leads in the Caribbean Premier League 2025, after moving after a decade of Barbados Royals. Although the results did not go their way, he insists that the shift has given him clarity.It has been really good for me personally. I know that the results did not go our way, but I came here to change. Next season needed a refresh, but I think the right direction was going in the right direction.T20 Competitions Bring opportunities, but test cricket is the highlightHolder, who has made a name for himself in the global T20 competitions, admitted that Franchise Cricket has changed the landscape for cricketers, but maintains that test cricket remains the ultimate test.T20 is easier to adjust as an experienced professional. But for young players is the longest format where you really learn to play, tighten your skills and understand cricket. Test Cricket is the pinnacle. Franchise competitions bring financial profit, but the purest form of the game will always be test cricket.

The perspective of the Allrounders resonates in a Caribbean context, where many cricketers are confronted with the heavy call between the pursuit of lucrative T20 contracts or representing their country.Players need a fair feeOn Nicholas Poorans shock retirement of International Cricket only 29 to concentrate on franchise competitions, Holder offered a pragmatic view.It is a difficult challenge. It is not only in the Caribbean, it happens in New -Zeeland, South Africa, all over the world. Money drives a lot of it. Unless international boards can meet players somewhere in the middle with a fair fee, more players continue to choose competitions in their country.

Holder added that talking about making windows for franchise competitions and international cricket is easier said than done.Windows are very difficult. The only real way to compete with competitions is to offer greater financial stability in international cricket. Otherwise, more players will reject their countries.West -India needs responsibility in the systemThinking about the wider struggles of West -India Cricket, Holder was candid about the systemic problems.Many of our problems stem from the system. We need more accountability at every level, better development programs and standards that are maintained. Until then, inconsistency will remain. Reliability of building with accountability is the only way ahead.

Despite challenges, the personal goals of holders remain firmly connected to the chestnut sweater and the lasting pride of test cricket. His career, characterized by resilience, leadership and versatility, is far from completed.(Fans can view the Caribbean Premier League exclusively on FANCODE)