England takes the largest ODI victory ever in dead rubber
Proteas, who had already granted the series, drops with 342 runs in the third one -day in Southampton
Joe Root and Jacob Bethell have looted for centuries and fast bowler Jofra Archer took 4-18 when England South Africa demolished by a world record 342 runs in the third and last one-day international in Southampton.
South Africa sent their hosts to Bat on Sunday, after they have already won the series with victories in the first two games, and England collected 5-414 of their 50 overs when Bethell scored his first century in professional cricket with 110 balls and carrot made 100 of 96 deliveries.
It was as if South Africa hit another wicket when England then walked through their line-up, led by a fiery enchanting of Archer, whose tempo and bounce were too much for the visitors when they were chopped for 72, with Captain Temba Bavuma who could not hit because of a calf stem.
The previous biggest winning margin in an ODI for men was 317 by India against Sri Lanka in 2023 and although South Africa claimed the series, England made a psychological blow to the three-match Twenty20 International Series of the teams that starts in Cardiff on Wednesday.
“It was the ultimate version, we were great with the bat and put them under a lot of pressure. The bowling speaks for itself,” said England captain Harry Brook.
“Jofra was bowling rockets and to have that in your side next to Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton is a frightening attack.”
English opener Jamie Smith scored a sturdy 62 of 48 balls before he was one of the two wickets for Spinner Keshav Maharaj (2-61).
Bethell and Root put 182 out of 182 in 144 deliveries for the third wicket while bowling the bowling to all parts.
Bethell reached his first century in every form of senior cricket from 76 balls before the partnership was ended when he was stump by Wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton from the bowling of Maharaj.
Jos Butler kept the momentum in the innings with an undefeated 62 of 32 balls while England scored their fifth highest ODI score.
South Africa slid a deadly spell to 4-7 in their answer with Archer Bowling. He and Spinner Adil Rashid (3-13) made light work by Bowling South Africa, although the visitors avoided their lowest score ever, the 69 they made against Australia in 1993.
“It was a bad show of ours, we will have a debrief to understand where things went wrong. Certain conversations will be held under the team,” said Bavuma.
“Having 400-plus, there is no real formula behind it. By saying they put pressure on us, led by Jofra with the ball. We had no answers to what they threw at us.”
Ben Duckett, who made 31 out of 33 in the Onslaught, is equipped from the upcoming T20is, because England remembered Sam Curran for the first time this year.
There have been phone calls to give Duckett a break for the axis of this winter, where the lively left -handed there unusually investigated in the series against the Proteas.
Duckett is a first-choice all-format player and is reserved for a vital tempo setting role against Australia this winter, but a draining summer of five thoroughly bloody tests against India, followed by a month of hundred corpses having taken a toll.
The 30-year-old was in the color during his stint with Birmingham Phoenix in August and could not find rhythm because South Africa conquered in Headingley and Lord's. His 33 on Sunday was his highest score of the one -day series.
Captain Harry Brook had rejected the idea that Duckett should be rested in the immediate aftermath of the narrow defeat at Lord's, but there has since been a reconsideration behind the scenes.
This includes an olive branch for the previously extraordinary curran. The Surrey Allrounder did not play for his country this year, an exile that coincided with head coach Brendon McCullum that took over the reins of the White-Ball team, but has compiled a strong season on the domestic circuit.
– with dad
