Win three take-away restaurants of the northwestern footballs 42-7 on West-On-Enleninois

For the first time this season, Northwestern Football met his expectations by dismantling West –illinois.

The game was never close. Never undoubtedly. The cats made it a long night for Joe Davis and the company, as was expected from the University Football World.

The actual value of this game is of course not in the Win-Loss column. It was found in how Northwestern beat the Leathernecks on Friday. With the result of the game that is an almost formality from the end of the first quarter, it is time to dissect the Wildcats Games from week two while going into an extremely steep fight against their first top-10 opponent in 2025.

1. Prestons Stone looks more comfortable

Last season was a disaster in the passing competition. A total of seven passing touchdowns up to 11 interceptions explains half of NUS 4-8 record in 2024.

2025 seemed like it would be much of the same after Tulane week. Many quickly pressed the panic button after Stone struggled in his first game in purple threads, and forgot that the graduate student had not started a football match in week one in more than a year a match against a team that was not nearly the caliber of a tulane program.

The Wiu game said more about stone than his tulane struggle ever can. Was it a lesser opponent compared to what is going to come? Yes.

But the truth is that Stone needed this game more than anyone else on the northwestern schedule. Week one, he was thrown straight into the fire place and had to run a brand new playbook against one of the most dangerous group of five teams in the nation. Week two was his first real introduction to the northwestern violation, because he had a real chance to get an idea of ​​how Lujan uses his staff in the Pass schedule.

Stone seemed comfortable in the pocket on the majority of his representatives, went smoothly through his progressions and made the right decisions based on what the zone defense gave him. 21 completion to nine different recipients is a sign of stone that settles in his role as leader of the violation.

Two plays come to me that precisely emulate this point.

Stones 46-Yard Pass to Griffin wanted to show the progression in his decision-making between week one and week two in the first quarter, he does not hesitate to air it to his favorite target as soon as he sees separation between him and the defender. Yes, it was underwielded, but stone deep ball power was never a question when he came to northwest, and it will be polished as the season progresses.

The second game I am thinking of is Stones Touchdown Pass to Hunter who welcomed within two minutes of the first half, closing what I think the best offensive of the season so far was. Many will say that pampering had beaten his husband, but stone ball placement on the pass was incredible, ensuring that the Leathernecks Buju Aumua-Tuisavura had no chance to break the pass.

In week one, Stone had problems underlining many of his goals, especially forced. Not in week two.

2. Offensive line must be up trend

On the O-Line choosing in a game where now more than 500 meters of attack set up, it seems scandalous, but with the always dangerous oregon Defensive End Matayo Uiagalelei looms up, the attacking line between now and Saturday will have to make a huge leap.

There were a few cases in the red zone where the cats lost the battle in the trenches and later saved by the passing game. For example, on the first and goal on the second ride of northwestern, the A-Gap is wide open for Christian Pierce to nail Cam Porter for a loss of two. Later in half, on the third and 1 with just over 40 seconds, Wiu blows up the run of both edges of the line and now forces in an unwanted fourth Down situation.

Although these authorities may seem like nitpicky, it is difficult to overlook the fact that Oregon will not be so friendly to northwest. A loss on the first down can anything but a turnover for the cats or at best guarantee, settle for a field goal in the red zone that gives possession of a violation that moves the momentum of a 66-point victory in Evanston

With the injury status of the carriers in question, the Run match on Saturday is probably a two-man mission between Jooesph Himon II and Caleb Comolaffe, two backs that produce the most in the open field. To have a shot to get upset next week, the men have to push in the front, or else Himon and Comolaffe can become a duck food for Dan Lannings Squad.

3. Northwestern defense is legitimate

Say what you want about the fact that it is a lesser opponent, the truth is that Northwestern played a better fitting defense against the Leathernecks than no. 11 Illinois did against them in week one. Western Illinois Quarterback Christian Irvin completed 14 passes against the Illini compared to a measly five against the wildcats. He threw the Yardage five times he received in week two against Illinois in week one.

The new look DB group works well and it is soothing to see if you are a northwestern fan.

Robert Fitzgerald and Josh Fussell are clearly the best players on the field for now on the defensive side (which says a lot, taking into account the production of Aidan Hubbards against Tulane, Carmine Bastones roller when putting Irvin and the Linebackers who make recipients, all game lives in the home opener). Fussell is rarely ever tested because he is on site and faithful to his assignments 99% of the time and Fitzgerald everything that is deep in the middle. As soon as Damon Walters returns to the field, a sleepy secondary core now has problems that can cause problems for every QB in the Big ten.

Jack Sadowsky V has made great progress between weeks and seems to grow into the transfer that the northwestern fans expected to be. Combine his Smarts with Mac Uihlein Manning the Middle, and the cats have a solid defensive unity everywhere.

Note that the name Anto Sakas is not even mentioned. He was quiet, but won't be much longer.

The only questions that arise in this defense surround CB2: Fred Davis II. He was consistently thrown to, and it is safe to assume that the broad recipient of Oregon Dakorien Moore will be his most difficult assignment of 2025. Tim McGarigle needs a schedule that rotates the safety when Dante Moore Daviss looks.

Looking ahead: Week three versus no. 6 Oregon

Pff arranged in Northwesterns plan the seventh heaviest in the nation for a reason. Not only is Big Noon Kickoff coming to Evanston for the first time, but the cats are starting a conference slate that contains four AP Top 25 opponents, of whom three are arranged in the top 15 as soon as the survey of 8 September drops, and two are in the top 10.

In a year that is observed by many as a Bowl game or bust, Northwestern has a tough fight from now on. Few Big ten opponents are a real underdog for the cats, which means that 2025 is one of the most unpredictable seasons ever.

One cannot overdo how difficult Saturday will be. But if flashes now show what we saw against West -Iillinois, the game can be well within reach for the cats after the season.

