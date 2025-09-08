Squad mentioned when sold out is approaching





Dublin, the Ireland Mens-Ploeg who is taking on England in a T20i series of three games in Malahide this month is named, with Slagman/Wicketkeeper Ben Calitz called for the first time. The series itself is of historical character, the first time that Ireland men have played a T20i in Ireland against England. The third game on Sunday, September 21, was sold out, with on Friday also sold out. The two parties have only met twice in the T20i format, the first game in 2010 is no result, and the Second match Is T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on the ICC Mens T20, where Ireland won with 5 points (DLS). On the team … Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher and Craig Young have come through the Emerald Challenge series and are available for playing, but Mark Adair, Fionn Hand and Josh Little still work through rehabilitation programs and are not available. Ben Calitz has received his first senior international call-up for men from Ireland. The 23-year-old was born in Vancouver, Canada and moved to Ireland in 2022. He played club cricket with Holywood CC, Muckamore CC and (now) Lisburn CC. In 2024 he played for Munster Reds in the Inter-Provincial series and then represented Northern Knights in 2025. In April 2025 he was selected for the Ireland Wolves Tour to the VAE. Fixtures The coming competitions are: September 17: Ireland men against England Men 1 stem T20i (Malahide Cricket ground; Start 1.30 pm)

T20i (Malahide Cricket ground; Start 1.30 pm) September 19: Ireland Men v England Men 2 ND T20i (Malahide Cricket ground; Start 1.30 pm)

T20i (Malahide Cricket ground; Start 1.30 pm) September 21: Ireland men against England Men 3RD T20i (Malahide Cricket ground; Start 1.30 pm) Selling tickets Snel Sunday 21 September is official solder. Fans can buy tickets at: www.cricketireland.ie/tickets Squad Ireland Men Paul Stirling (Captain) (Northern Knights)

Ross Adair (Lisburn / Northern Knights)

Ben Calitz (Lisburn / Northern Knights)

Curtis Campher (Clontarf / Munster Reds)

Gareth Delany (Leinster / Munster Reds)

George Dockkell (Phoenix / Leinster Lightning)

Graham Hume (Waringstown / North West Warriors)

Matthew Humphreys (Lisburn / Northern Knights)

Barry McCarthy (Pembroke / Leinster Lightning)

Jordan Neil (CSNI / Northern Knights)

Harry Tector (Pembroke / Leinster Lightning)

Lorcan Tucker (Pembroke / Leinster Lightning)

Ben White (Phoenix / Munster Reds)

Craig Young (North Down / North West Warriors) Head coach: Heinrich Malan Andrew WhiteNational Mens Selector, said: Although every match against England is a special occasion, this series gets extra interest, since we are less than six months of the next T20 World Cup [which will be played in India and Sri Lanka]. These matches against England offer us the opportunity to test ourselves against one of the world's best teams while we build up to that tournament. As it looks now, we will play as many T20i matches in the next five months if we have already played in this cycle so far, but the switch to Asian and Central East locations to better prepare the team for the circumstances with which they are likely to be confronted with on the subcontinent. Although it is a pity [Adair]Fionn [Hand] And Josh [Little] Are not available, this series gives several other members of the bowling group the opportunity to perform and challenge world cup places. Although we have excellent coverage at the top of the order, it is the middle order that we want to increase our depth. As part of this focus we welcome Ben Calitz in the team that gives us a left-handed batting option, as well as Wicketkeeping cover and Jordan Neill returns as cover for Mark Adair, as he did earl this summer in the West India ODI series before the injury reduced his debut.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cricketireland.ie/news/squad-named-as-sell-out-nears/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos