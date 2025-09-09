



UMD Bulldogs “Allete” Moments: Competition During this year, UMD Athletics works together with Minnesota Power, alle to emphasize the Bulldogs performance in the 3 Cs: classroom, competition, community. The praise for èvegasconhave already started to roll in – and the junior goalkeeper has not even skated in a game. The goalkeeper of the University of Minnesota Duluth was appointed on Monday as the All-Western Collegiate Hockey Team for the preseason, a team selected by the main coaches of the competition. Gascon, which brought in the orientation camp of Thecanada at the end of August, was also named the All-WCA team of 2024 in previous season. Gascon was a junior goalkeeper of Mascouche, Quebec, Gascon, appointed as her first Canadian National Team World Championship Roster last April. Name called in the first team of 2024-25, Gascon also became a first team2024-25 ccm/AHCA Women's Division I All-American. The excellent second -year season of Gascon also earned her Western Collegiate Hockey Association Goaltender of the Year Honors, and Shewas a finalist for the HCA National Women's goalie of the year. Gasconaged 29.8 Saves a match this season and 12 times made 32 or more Saves in a competition, and six games of 40 or more stops. Tweemaal de doelman van de WCHA van de maand (december en september), de HCA-doelverdediger van de maand van december, en een drievoudige WCHA-doelverdediger van de week, Gasconfined het seizoen met een .942 Saves Percentage Saves Percentage-een gelijkspel voor de zevende SLOT bij de zesde SLOT van de zesde SLOT van de zesde SLOT van de zesde SLOT van de zesde SLOT van de zesde SLOT van de Sixth ending of the sixth end of the sixth end of the sixth end of the sixth slot of the sixth end of the sixth slot, only one stop of the sixth slot. In just two seasons a bulldog, Gascon already has places on career lists with the highest savings percentage (.944), seventh most saves (1,513), fifth best goals against (1.75) and is in a draw for the sixth most shutouts (11). Gascon also became sixth goalkeeper in the history of Bulldogs to now win two or more career NCAA after her NCAA first round effort on March 13. Second -year student Caitlin Kraemer That became a member of Gascon Canada's National Teams Orientation Camp Astwo from only three university players invited to the camp, also received votes from competition coaches for the team. The competition coaches have also drawn up the Bulldogs to finish this season as fourth in WCHA, one of the four teams that qualified for both the NCAA tournament of 2024, and reached a NCAA Regional Final Game. The defense of the national champions, the University of Wisconsin, ended with a competition-high 49 points in the voices of the coaches, while the University of Minnesota and Ohio State University were both awarded 40. UMD had 31-the next point total, was St. Cloud State University, with 24. The Bulldogs start the 2025-26 season on September 19 at Mercyhurst University. The Puck drops at 5:00 PM CDT. 2025-26WCHA Coaches Poll

Pl.team (vote in the first place) points 1. Wisconsin (7) 49

T2. Minnesota (1) 40

T2. Ohio State 40

4. Minnesota Duluth 31

5. St. Cloud State 24

6. St. Thomas 17 7. Minnesota State 16

8. Bemidji State 7

*Voices in the first place are in brackets(Coaches could not vote for their own team) WCHA in season Player of the Year: Caroline Harvey, Sr., D, Wisconsin

Others receive voices: Abbey Murphy, Minnesota WCA preseason of the year: Adéla Sapalivová, F, Wisconsin

Others receive voices: Bella Fanale, F, Minnesota; Layla Hemp, G, Minnesota; Jenna Raunio, D, Ohio State; Hildasvesson, F, Ohio State. Preseason for all-wchateam F: Abby Murphy, R-Sr., Minnesota

F: Kirsten Simms, Sr., Wisconsin

F: Joy Dunne, Jr., Ohio State

D: Emma Peschel, Sr., Ohio State

D: Caroline Harvey, Sr., Wisconsin

G: èvegascon, Jr., Minnesota Duluth

Others receive voices (alphabetically mentioned in position):

Forward: Morgan Smith, SO., Bemidji State; Laila Edwards, Sr., Wisconsin; Caitlin Kraemer SO., Minnesota Duluth; Hilda Svensson, Fr., Ohio State.

Defenders: Nelli Laitinen, Sr., Minnesota; Sydney Morrow, Sr., Minnesota; Chloe Primerano, SO., Minnesota; Mira Jungåker, SO., Ohio State. Goal distribution: Ava McNaughton, Jr., Wisconsin About Minnesota Power, Allete:

Our daring vision focuses on our dedication to climate, customers and communities. We are a clean energy leader under our energy forward strategy, which already supplies 50% renewable energy before all other Minnesota Nuts companies. Now we double that with a vision to deliver 100% carbon -free energy to customers reliable and affordable by 2050. Read more on:https://www.mnpower.com/carbonfreenergisyVision

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umdbulldogs.com/news/2025/9/8/womens-hockey-ve-gascon-named-to-preseason-all-wcha-team-bulldogs-picked-to-finish-fourth.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

