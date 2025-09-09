



Salt Lake City, a University of Utah Planning Quirk is finally ready to go off the books this week. The UTES, which is number 20 this week by the Associated Press, will play this last Non Conference match this Saturday in Wyoming. If that looks strange, an established Power Four program that plays a real road game against a Mountain West team, let alone at one of the notoriously difficult locations of the conference, well, that's it. There is a background story. When joining the PAC-12 in 2010, the then athletic director Chris Hill and other important decision makers, including head coach Kyle Whittingham, tried to decide what a typical three-game, non-conference schedule should look like. In the early PAC-12 days, when Utah tried to catch up in terms of schedule talent and facilities, the diving of Head-First in Non Conference competence would not happen. “We thought we would have a team that we could beat 100% of the time, a group of five that we could beat three-quarters of the time, and then take a Power Five team and hopefully split them off,” Hill told the Salt Lake Tribune in 2021, before the Utes played a memorable way in San Diego. “I thought, let's find someone we were familiar with, someone we played before. Byu, many people not, but we always considered them a group of five because they are always very difficult for us to play against. “We thought we could better illuminate our way to give our knowledge of what was there.” For context, byu was an FBS independent from 2011-22 before he arrived at BIG 12 prior to the Academic Year 2023. “It's about leverage, and at that moment we didn't have one,” said Hill. “We did not have the juice that someone like Texas has such a person like that, so that a two-for-one can be done. We tried it. We couldn't find it.” In April 2017, Utah and Wyoming came in with a right home and home series. The original game contract called on the cowboys to organize the UTES on September 19, 2020, with the return match on 6 September 2025, in Rice-Eccles Stadium. As soon as the COVID-19 Pandemie forced the PAC-12 in July 2020 to cancel non-conference football matches, this meant that the Utah-Wyoming series had to move. (After the meeting of this Saturday in Laramie, UTAH will organize Wyoming in early 2027 on a date that is officially TBD.) In 2015, with Utah a little more based at the then Five level and on the way to PAC-12 Stelling, Hill began to strengthen the early slate. He agreed with a home-and-home series with Baylor in 2023 and 2024, and Houston in 2026 and 2027, although the two games against the cougars will now be Big 12 matchups. Once Hill retired and Mark Harlan took over it as a athletic director in 2018, he continued to increase the not conference schedule. Under the Harlan watch, Utah has completed a home and home series with Florida (2022, 2023) and has home-and-home series in the books vs. Arkansas (2026, 2029), LSU (2031, 2032) and Wisconsin (2028, 2033). Moreover, Utah agreed to open the 2027 season against Miami in the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium.

