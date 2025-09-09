



Charlotte, NC. The app hockey team of the App State will record on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Last Sunday, the mountain climbers come from a 7-3 victory over the Davidson Wildcats. Sophia Baxter ” Lise Boekaar And Baylie Phillips All scored against Davidson and pushed the mountain climbers to their second seven goal performance of the season. Boekaar scored four goals and had an assist against the wildcats, giving her nine points in the weekend. Sunday's performance also brought her in second place in career assists (23) and tied her for sixth place in assists with one season with eight. The matchup

Who: App State vs. Queens

Where: Bessant Field // Charlotte, NC

When: Tuesday 9 September, 3 p.m. Explore the mountain climbers After winning back-to-back Mac championships in the regular season, the mountain climbers brought the momentum in the 2025 season. During the first three games, the mountain climbers lead the conference in goals (17) and are bound for the first time in assists (13), shot on goal per match (11.33) and scoring average (5.67). Boekaar is in a tear this season and leads the Mac in goals (7), assists (8) and total points (22). Her game during the opening weekend honored the Mac -attacking player of the week after she was responsible for the first 10 goals of the season. The 2025 team contains three players who earned All-MAC selections in 2024. Midfielder Boekaar was appointed as the All-Mac First Team and the NFHCA South Region First Team. Henriette Stegen was named after the All-Mac second team, while Frederique Grimbergen Earned a place in the All-Mac first-year team. Six mountain climbers are on the NFHCA Division I Watch List from 2025: Returners Baxter, Boekaar, Grimbergen, Stegen and newcomers Kate Richardson And Calista Schwartz . Baxter represented the mountain climbers at the Senior Nexus Championship last summer. Goalkeeper Claire Grenis defender Sarah Perkins and forward Bridget Donovan will serve as captains for the 2025 team. Exploring the royals Queens comes in the matchup after a general season of 2-13 in 2024. They are led by head coach Brandi Kist, who is at the helm in her 10th season. The Royals return 14 players from last season and welcome three newcomers to the 2025 team. Series History App State beat Queens 5-0 last year in the Hoge Land. The mountain climbers are on a three-game extraction streak in the all-time series against the royals and have a 3-0 general record.

Twelve returning players saw playing time against the royals in 2024. Phillips, Darby Reyburn And all -rose all scored in the matchup. Next The mountain climbers set out to take on North Carolina on Friday. The game is planned for 6 pm in Chapel Hill, NC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://appstatesports.com/news/2025/9/8/app-state-field-hockey-faces-queens-in-road-contest.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos