Player Power On Toweren: Europe area for Zadar 2025





The Table Tennis Championships from 2025 are organized from 12 to 19 October in Zadar, Croatia, organized by the Croatian Table Tennis Association under the authority of the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU). The matches are played in the Dvorana Kreimira Osia. A total of 24 men's teams and 24 ladies teams have qualified. Among them are traditional powerhouses such as Germany, Sweden, France, Romania, as well as the hosts Croatia, England, Italy and others will also compete. Sweden, hosts of the 2023 edition and reigning men's champions, will again be one of the favorites. Their line-up includes Triels Multermeld, Anton Kllberg, Mattias Falck and Kristian Karlsson. Moregrd is currently Europe no. 1 -Player, with Kllberg arranged no. 7, Karlsson at No. 20 and Falck at no. 29. Sweden is also the most decorated country in the history of men's team events, with 15 titles so far. Germany, second during the 2023 event in Malm, travel to Zadar with one of the strongest squadrons in Europe. Benedikt Duda is their highest ranked player at number 5 in Europe, followed by Patrick Franziska (no. 6), Dang Qiu (no. 8) and Dimitrij OVTcharov (no. 9). With nine titles that are already in the history of European Mens Team events, Germany remains a constant candidate. France, who won bronze in Malm, will again trust the Lebrun, Flix and Alexis brothers, currently ranked no. 2 and no. 3 in Europe. They will be accompanied by the experienced Simon Gauzy, ranked no. 13. France WOPN Three titles so far, but the last in 1998. Portugal, another medal-winning team of the last championships, is led by Marcos Freitas (no. 12 in Europe), supported by Joo Geraldo (no. 24), Tiago Apolonia and Joo Monteiro. This group of players was also part of the team that claimed the historic European title in Lisbon in 2014. Croatia will count on home support in Zadar. Their top players are Andrej Gaina (no. 16 in Europe), Tomislav Pucar (no. 18) and Frane Koji. With two players in the Continental Top 20, Croatia wants to challenge a strong finish for their fans. This year's championships also have extra interest. The top 16 men's and women's teams in Zadar are eligible for the final of the World Team Table Tennis Championships 2026 in London. When England ends in the top 16, a special play -off for 17th place will be organized on 17 October.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ettu.org/player-power-on-display-europes-best-gather-for-zadar-2025/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos